The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office made three arrests on suspicion of driving under the influence during its Nebraskaland Days overtime enforcement period.

The overtime grant from the Nebraska Department of Highway Safety aims at increasing alcohol and speed enforcement during the two-week celebration, the Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

During the grant period Deputies had 241 contacts with the public. Those contacts lead to the three DUI arrests, one driver being arrested for possession of meth and possession of a controlled substance and one driver arrested for an outstanding warrant.

Forty-six citations were also issued for speeding, five for driving under suspension, four for minor in possession, one for procuring alcohol to a minor and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, one for willful reckless driving, one for exhibition of acceleration, six for no proof of insurance, nine for no registration, one for no seatbelt, one for no child restraint and one for no motorcycle endorsement.

Deputies also assisted 14 motorists during this time frame.