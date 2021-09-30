 Skip to main content
Lincoln County Sheriff's Office seizes more than $40,000 in pair of traffic stops
Lincoln County Sheriff's Office seizes more than $40,000 in pair of traffic stops

Lincoln County Sheriff's Office seizes more than $40,000 in pair of traffic stops

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a pair of traffic stops that led to the seizure of more than $40,000 in cash. In both traffic stops, according to a press release, a deputy smelled marijuana, asked to search the vehicle and found no drugs, but did find a large sum of cash.

During a Wednesday stop, a deputy found $12,470 during a stop at the 102 mile marker of U.S. Highway 83. The driver told the deputy he was going to California to buy a vehicle.

During a Thursday traffic stop, a deputy confiscated $30,630 near the city limits of North Platte on U.S. Highway 83. The driver told the deputy that it was not his money, the release said.

Both drivers were released after the cash was confiscated and the sheriff’s office said the matter is under investigation.

