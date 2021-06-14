Lincoln County Sheriff's Office sets sights on body scanner

“It will show (contraband) in their intestines, in their private areas or their shoes,” Kramer said after the meeting. “It’s stuff that you are going to miss with a pat search or we can’t even go to those areas on a pat search.”

Kramer said the detention center processes more than 2,000 inmates annually. The scanner also would be used on inmates returning from a court hearing or work release.

“I think we could hit between 4,000 to 5,000 (scannings a year), but I’m just grabbing numbers,” Kramer said.

Also Monday, the County Board gave approval to Lincoln County Court Clerk Kerry Sides to obtain a contractor for electrical work in the courtrooms.

Sides said a “mess of cords” under the defense and prosecution tables in the rooms are frayed and need replacement, along with some electrical boxes.

“We are looking to do it right,” Sides said.

She said the project could include concrete work — drilling and repouring — and setting electrical boxes flush with the floor.

Sides said the work will be paid for out of the office’s budget. She added that three bids have been received for $9,500, $12,000 and $23,000.