Lincoln County Sheriff's Office sets sights on body scanner

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office wants to get a body scanner to screen inmates for hidden contraband.
The hope is that federal funds through the American Rescue Plan Act will cover the cost.
“I don’t want to spend $100,000 in Lincoln County’s money when maybe we don’t have to spend anything,” Sheriff Jerome Kramer told county commissioners Monday morning. “To be fair to the taxpayers, I think we have to at least research this and find out how you apply for it.”
Kramer’s comments came after the commissioners opened three bids for a scanner ranging from $98,000 to nearly $160,000 with training, shipping and other options factored in.
Commissioners took no action on the bids to give Kramer and his staff more time to explore the options.
“I like your thinking,” Commissioner Bill Henry told Kramer.
County Clerk Rebecca Rossell told the commissioners that Lincoln County has received ARP money, but it will not be budgeted out to departments until July.
Kramer said officers at the detention center now rely on body patdowns of inmates.
The scanner would be a more complete process, especially when individuals hide drugs or weapons in their hair or body orifices.
“It will show (contraband) in their intestines, in their private areas or their shoes,” Kramer said after the meeting. “It’s stuff that you are going to miss with a pat search or we can’t even go to those areas on a pat search.”
Kramer said the detention center processes more than 2,000 inmates annually. The scanner also would be used on inmates returning from a court hearing or work release.
“I think we could hit between 4,000 to 5,000 (scannings a year), but I’m just grabbing numbers,” Kramer said.
Also Monday, the County Board gave approval to Lincoln County Court Clerk Kerry Sides to obtain a contractor for electrical work in the courtrooms.
Sides said a “mess of cords” under the defense and prosecution tables in the rooms are frayed and need replacement, along with some electrical boxes.
“We are looking to do it right,” Sides said.
She said the project could include concrete work — drilling and repouring — and setting electrical boxes flush with the floor.
Sides said the work will be paid for out of the office’s budget. She added that three bids have been received for $9,500, $12,000 and $23,000.
The goal is to have the work done over June 23-25 while the county judges are at a summer meeting.
The County Board told Sides to select and approve the most cost-effective bid allowing the work to be done then.
Board members also set July 6 as the date to receive bids for a North Platte Trails Network project.
The plan is to add a half-mile of trail to connect two existing trails — Buffalo Bill and the West Central Research and Extension trails.
The trail addition would run in the county right of way along the north side of State Farm Road. It would stretch from about Echo Drive west to Buffalo Bill Avenue.
In other action, the County Board:
» Approved a request for the County Assessor’s Office to review the late filing of a tax exemption application by the Hebrew Torah Center. The center moved into its new location at 315 E. Fifth St. in North Platte in December and missed the letter about the annual paperwork needed to file for tax-exempt status.
Representatives from the worship center contacted the assessor’s office this month when the building was valued at more than $200,000.
» Approved an interlocal agreement with the village of Sutherland for overlay of Pioneer Trace and North Prairie Trace roads.
» Signed a rental agreement with Titan Machinery for a skid steer for the Lincoln County Department of Roads at $4,500 for the year.