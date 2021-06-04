Lincoln County taxable real estate values on track to rise only slightly as local government budget season approaches

For the fourth consecutive year, Lincoln County’s taxable real estate values are on track to rise only slightly during the approaching annual local government “budget season.”
County Assessor Julie Stenger says preliminary countywide 2021 valuations were just over $5.11 billion, 1.6% higher than 2020’s final figure of $5.03 billion.
She released that figure Tuesday, coinciding with the mailing of updated taxable values to county property owners whose valuations are different than in 2020.
Property owners may check 2021 valuations online under “Current Value Information” on the county’s GIS website, lincoln.gworks.com. Enter the property’s address, owner’s name or county parcel number in the search box.
Final countywide taxable values have inched upward since a 4% increase in 2017. Annual increases the past three years have been 0.7%, 0.4% and 0.9% respectively.
Stenger said her initial countywide figure doesn’t include 2021 valuations for the county’s “centrally assessed” property, notably the Union Pacific and other railroads.
That’s the duty of the Nebraska Department of Revenue, which sets that figure statewide and notifies counties of their shares of the total.
“We hope when we get our centrally assessed properties that it’ll increase for the railroad and such,” Stenger said.
Property owners who believe their 2021 valuations are incorrect have until June 30 under state law to file protests with county commissioners.
Stenger said those deciding to protest must file the actual protest forms with County Clerk Becky Rossell, who schedules individual hearings with the County Board.
Before doing that, “we do encourage them to come into our office and speak to the appraiser for their area to make sure our information is full and accurate,” the assessor said.
State law requires residential and commercial properties to be between 92% and 100% of actual value based on recent real estate sales.
Agricultural land must be between 69% and 75% of actual value, Stenger said. That remains generally true for school taxes, although a newly enacted law (Legislative Bill 2) says agland may only be taxed at 50% of actual value for repaying future school bonds.
After commissioners act on protests, the Assessor’s Office has until Aug. 20 to finalize total taxable values for local governments inside or including any part of Lincoln County.
Each government’s taxable value forms its tax “base,” with its final 2021 property tax request applied to it to set its new tax rate.
A property’s gross 2021 tax bill, by contrast, depends on its individual taxable value and the combined tax rates of each government serving that property.
Another new state law, LB 644, requires a joint public hearing by counties, cities, school districts and community colleges seeking to raise their property tax requests by more than 2% plus the percentage of growth in their respective taxable values.
Such hearings must be held between Sept. 17 and 29, with local governments having until Sept. 30 — 10 days later than before — to adopt their budgets and file them with the State Auditor’s Office.
The County Board still has until Oct. 15 to ratify final 2021 tax rates, though it can’t affect any individual rate but its own.
Residential valuations again remained static for three North Platte homes — one apiece on the city’s north, west and southwest sides between the Platte River’s two branches — that The Telegraph follows during tax-setting season.
That once more puts the fate of their gross 2021 tax bills in the hands of the eight local governments serving property owners within city limits.
Taxable values rose in other parts of the county, Stenger said, as the Assessor’s Office works its way through inspecting every county property at least once every six years under state law.
North Platte home valuations north of the U.P. tracks will be generally updated in 2023, with those south of the tracks are set for 2024.
Stenger said homes outside city or village limits in Lincoln County were inspected this year, as were homes sitting on leased land at Lake Maloney, Jeffrey Lake and four other locations.
All commercial properties outside North Platte were updated for 2021, Stenger said. Existing commercial structures inside North Platte will be generally reviewed in 2022.
Regardless of the type of property, all county property owners will receive 2021 tax breaks through the state at different times.
The older Property Tax Credit Fund provides a direct discount on the 2021 tax bills that the county will mail out in December.
Property owners also will benefit during 2022’s income tax season from a one-year-old tax credit based on their school’s property tax bill.
The two programs gave The Telegraph’s sample homes a combined 8.1% break on their 2020 property taxes. Statewide funds for each will be higher this year, state officials have said.