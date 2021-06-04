Lincoln County taxable real estate values on track to rise only slightly as local government budget season approaches

Another new state law, LB 644, requires a joint public hearing by counties, cities, school districts and community colleges seeking to raise their property tax requests by more than 2% plus the percentage of growth in their respective taxable values.

Such hearings must be held between Sept. 17 and 29, with local governments having until Sept. 30 — 10 days later than before — to adopt their budgets and file them with the State Auditor’s Office.

The County Board still has until Oct. 15 to ratify final 2021 tax rates, though it can’t affect any individual rate but its own.

Residential valuations again remained static for three North Platte homes — one apiece on the city’s north, west and southwest sides between the Platte River’s two branches — that The Telegraph follows during tax-setting season.

That once more puts the fate of their gross 2021 tax bills in the hands of the eight local governments serving property owners within city limits.

Taxable values rose in other parts of the county, Stenger said, as the Assessor’s Office works its way through inspecting every county property at least once every six years under state law.