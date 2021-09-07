Lincoln County treasurer candidate interviews postponed to Sept. 13

The Lincoln County treasurer candidate interviews were postponed to Sept. 13 after a miscommunication of the interview date between the personnel committee and the candidates.

After a discussion with Deputy County Attorney Tyler Volkmer at Tuesday’s County Board meeting, commissioners decided the three candidates will come before the board next Monday after the regular meeting and the public hearing on the budget. The personnel committee, consisting of Commissioners Jerry Woodruff and Chris Bruns, previously conducted background checks and in-depth interviews.

The appointee will finish the term of former Treasurer Shelli Franzen, who resigned July 30 and has been charged with theft. Court documents allege that she charged 76 “personal transactions” to a county credit card over an 18-month period, starting about six months after she was appointed to her position in July 2019. The term expires in January 2023.

In other action Tuesday, the board:

» Authorized Chairman Kent Weems to sign a letter of engagement with Lutz and Co. for consulting services for administration of American Rescue Plan Act funds.