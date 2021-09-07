Lincoln County treasurer candidate interviews postponed to Sept. 13

The Lincoln County treasurer candidate interviews were postponed to Sept. 13 after a miscommunication of the interview date between the personnel committee and the candidates.
After a discussion with Deputy County Attorney Tyler Volkmer at Tuesday’s County Board meeting, commissioners decided the three candidates will come before the board next Monday after the regular meeting and the public hearing on the budget. The personnel committee, consisting of Commissioners Jerry Woodruff and Chris Bruns, previously conducted background checks and in-depth interviews.
The appointee will finish the term of former Treasurer Shelli Franzen, who resigned July 30 and has been charged with theft. Court documents allege that she charged 76 “personal transactions” to a county credit card over an 18-month period, starting about six months after she was appointed to her position in July 2019. The term expires in January 2023.
In other action Tuesday, the board:
» Authorized Chairman Kent Weems to sign a letter of engagement with Lutz and Co. for consulting services for administration of American Rescue Plan Act funds.
» Authorized Lincoln County Deputy Attorney Tyler Volkmer to request a review of the office space and service facilities provided by the county for Department of Health and Human Services public assistance programs.
» Approved a resolution amending the cost-of-living section of the elected-official salary resolution adopted in 2018. Previously, officials received a cost-of-living increase based on the Consumer Price Index based on the previous year May 1-April 30. Now those increases will be based on the previous year’s CPI from June 1-May 31 to coincide more closely with the budget process.
» Tabled a decision on special designated liquor permits submitted by Pals Brewing Co. for events at the Homestead Pumpkin Patch on Oct. 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29. The board requested a smaller confined area to be defined for the consumption of alcoholic beverages. The item will be discussed at next Monday’s meeting.
» Approved a special designated liquor permit submitted by Aden Enterprises LLC for a wedding reception at Harbor Lights Oct. 9.