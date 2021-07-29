Lincoln County Treasurer Franzen arrested after investigation of financial transactions

Lincoln County Treasurer Shelli Franzen was arrested Thursday in connection with an investigation into financial transactions in her office that were “personal in nature,” the North Platte Police Department says.

Franzen, appointed county treasurer in 2019, is being held at the Lincoln County Detention Center on suspicion of felony theft by deception, $1,500 to $5,000, and official misconduct by a public servant, a misdemeanor.

She assumed the office after county commissioners removed the previous treasurer, Lorie Koertner, in the wake of a State Auditor’s Office investigation that found multiple problems with the performance of duties in the Treasurer’s Office.

North Platte police received information Wednesday “regarding suspicious financial activity,” the department said in a Thursday press release.

An investigation began, during which police found “several transactions that appeared to be personal in nature.” Those transactions were confirmed, “and probable cause was established,” the press release said.

Franzen surrendered to police without incident, it added.

