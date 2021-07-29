Lincoln County Treasurer Franzen arrested; Lincoln County Board to have emergency meeting Friday

He declined to comment specifically on the allegations against Franzen.

Her position, like those of the county’s other separately elected “row officials,” will be up for election in 2022. The four-year term Franzen is finishing expires in January 2023.

North Platte police received information Wednesday “regarding suspicious financial activity” in the Treasurer’s Office, the department said in a press release Thursday.

An investigation began, during which police found “several transactions that appeared to be personal in nature.” Those transactions were confirmed, “and probable cause was established,” the press release said.

Police Thursday contacted Franzen, who surrendered without incident, it added.

Franzen was deputy county treasurer in May 2019 when the County Board, invoking a rarely used 1879 state law, voted to remove Koertner four months into her first term as treasurer.

State law limits county boards’ day-to-day control over independently elected department heads. It gives them limited powers to remove some such officials, generally in situations affecting the collection and delivery of property taxes.