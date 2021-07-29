Lincoln County Treasurer Franzen arrested; Lincoln County Board to have emergency meeting Friday

Lincoln County Treasurer Shelli Franzen was arrested Thursday in connection with an investigation into financial transactions in her office that were “personal in nature,” the North Platte Police Department says.
Franzen, appointed county treasurer in 2019, was being held at the Lincoln County Detention Center on suspicion of felony theft by deception, $1,500 to $5,000, and official misconduct by a public servant, a misdemeanor.
She assumed the office after county commissioners removed the previous treasurer, Lorie Koertner. A State Auditor’s Office investigation at that time found no criminal activity but cited multiple problems with the performance of duties in the Treasurer’s Office.
The County Board will hold an emergency meeting at 2 p.m. Friday to discuss Franzen’s situation, said board Chairman Kent Weems and County Clerk Becky Rossell.
Commissioners will consider suspending Franzen as treasurer and authorizing the County Attorney’s Office to seek Franzen’s ouster in district court.
“At that time, information that can be (shared) will be shared,” Weems added Thursday.
He declined to comment specifically on the allegations against Franzen.
Her position, like those of the county’s other separately elected “row officials,” will be up for election in 2022. The four-year term Franzen is finishing expires in January 2023.
North Platte police received information Wednesday “regarding suspicious financial activity” in the Treasurer’s Office, the department said in a press release Thursday.
An investigation began, during which police found “several transactions that appeared to be personal in nature.” Those transactions were confirmed, “and probable cause was established,” the press release said.
Police Thursday contacted Franzen, who surrendered without incident, it added.
Franzen was deputy county treasurer in May 2019 when the County Board, invoking a rarely used 1879 state law, voted to remove Koertner four months into her first term as treasurer.
State law limits county boards’ day-to-day control over independently elected department heads. It gives them limited powers to remove some such officials, generally in situations affecting the collection and delivery of property taxes.
Koertner’s dismissal followed reports from some of the county’s local governments, including the North Platte and Sutherland school districts, that they hadn’t been receiving expected property tax payments from the Treasurer’s Office.
A subsequent State Auditor’s Office “attestation” report found no evidence of missing funds or criminal activity by Koertner or anyone else in the Treasurer’s Office.
But it cited office backlogs involving unfinished reports, unbalanced bank accounts and some $6.14 million in undeposited property-tax checks.
Commissioners affirmed Koertner’s dismissal after an all-day public hearing on July 15, 2019. Franzen, who had been named interim treasurer, was appointed a week later to finish the term.