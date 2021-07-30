Lincoln County treasurer resigns

Lincoln County Treasurer Shelli Franzen resigned Friday before an emergency meeting of county commissioners.
Franzen was arrested Thursday in connection with an investigation of financial transactions in her office that were “personal in nature,” according to the North Platte Police Department.
She was released from the Lincoln County Detention Center Friday after posting 10% of $10,000 bail, according to jail officials.
No formal charges have yet been filed against Franzen, who had been treasurer since replacing ousted predecessor Lorie Koertner in mid-2019.
Franzen had been in custody on suspicion of felony theft by deception, $1,500 to $5,000, and official misconduct by a public servant, a misdemeanor.
Before Friday’s emergency County Board meeting could begin, Deputy County Attorney Tyler Volkmer announced he had received Franzen’s letter of resignation.
He said that negated the need for the emergency meeting. Commissioners will consider accepting Franzen’s resignation at Monday’s regular County Board meeting.
Board Chairman Kent Weems issued a press release after Friday’s announcement.
“Today is not a pleasant one for any of us, given the circumstances,” Weems wrote. “As you know, the Lincoln County treasurer has been cited for two violations of Nebraska state statute. As a result, Shelli Franzen has submitted her resignation from office, effective immediately.”
Deputy County Treasurer Sheri Newton is empowered by state statute to conduct the affairs of the office and will provide oversight, he said.
“Sheri is blessed to have under her supervision ample and experienced staff to conduct business as usual,” Weems said. “Sheri assures us she is up to the task and has all the necessary resources at her disposal to conduct business.”
The Treasurer’s Office books will be examined immediately, he added, because the State Auditor’s Office was scheduled next week to begin the county’s annual 2020-21 audit.
Though that audit typically encompasses all county offices, Weems said, commissioners are confident the Treasurer’s Office will receive appropriate and thorough scrutiny.
Monday’s County Board meeting begins at 9 a.m. in the commissioners’ room in the North Platte courthouse, 301 N. Jeffers St.Telegraph reporter Todd von Kampen contributed to this story.