Lincoln County treasurer resigns

Lincoln County Treasurer Shelli Franzen resigned Friday before an emergency meeting of county commissioners.

Franzen was arrested Thursday in connection with an investigation of financial transactions in her office that were “personal in nature,” according to the North Platte Police Department.

She was released from the Lincoln County Detention Center Friday after posting 10% of $10,000 bail, according to jail officials.

No formal charges have yet been filed against Franzen, who had been treasurer since replacing ousted predecessor Lorie Koertner in mid-2019.

Franzen had been in custody on suspicion of felony theft by deception, $1,500 to $5,000, and official misconduct by a public servant, a misdemeanor.

Before Friday’s emergency County Board meeting could begin, Deputy County Attorney Tyler Volkmer announced he had received Franzen’s letter of resignation.

He said that negated the need for the emergency meeting. Commissioners will consider accepting Franzen’s resignation at Monday’s regular County Board meeting.

Board Chairman Kent Weems issued a press release after Friday’s announcement.