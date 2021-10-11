Lincoln County treasurer suggests to board that county consolidate some checking accounts

Newly appointed Lincoln County Treasurer Alex Gurciullo discovered the county had 22 checking accounts at various financial institutions.

Her research drew her attention to the interest rates on the 22 accounts and five certificate-of-deposit accounts dispersed among nine financial institutions. From the information she gathered, Gurciullo said, the reason was to avoid showing favoritism to any one institution.

Some of the accounts are in financial institutions outside of Lincoln County, Gurciullo said. On Monday, she discussed with commissioners the accounts that were created specifically to earn interest for the county.

“This is taxpayer money and a lot of the accounts aren’t making interest,” Gurciullo said. “If we can consolidate them, they’ll make more interest.”

One account, Gurciullo said, has $2.1 million. She asked to move $1 million into a high-interest earning account, although she said moving $2 million might be better.

“I appreciate what you’re doing, I appreciate you looking at that,” Commissioner Joe Hewgley said. “If that’s the case, maybe like you’re saying, moving $2 million might make more sense, but you’re the treasurer.”