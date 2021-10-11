Lincoln County treasurer suggests to board that county consolidate some checking accounts

Newly appointed Lincoln County Treasurer Alex Gurciullo discovered the county had 22 checking accounts at various financial institutions.
Her research drew her attention to the interest rates on the 22 accounts and five certificate-of-deposit accounts dispersed among nine financial institutions. From the information she gathered, Gurciullo said, the reason was to avoid showing favoritism to any one institution.
Some of the accounts are in financial institutions outside of Lincoln County, Gurciullo said. On Monday, she discussed with commissioners the accounts that were created specifically to earn interest for the county.
“This is taxpayer money and a lot of the accounts aren’t making interest,” Gurciullo said. “If we can consolidate them, they’ll make more interest.”
One account, Gurciullo said, has $2.1 million. She asked to move $1 million into a high-interest earning account, although she said moving $2 million might be better.
“I appreciate what you’re doing, I appreciate you looking at that,” Commissioner Joe Hewgley said. “If that’s the case, maybe like you’re saying, moving $2 million might make more sense, but you’re the treasurer.”
Basically, Gurciullo said, having more money in an account means more interest can be earned.
“Western Nebraska Bank will give us .7% interest with a minimum of $25,000,”Gurciullo said, “which is very, very high right now.”
Commissioner Chris Bruns said that is one of the highest interest rates in the country.
“I’m really just trying to consolidate,” Gurciullo said.
“I didn’t even know what they were,” Gurciullo said of the 22 accounts. “I had to do some research to find out why we even have them.”
The commissioners agreed that consolidating the accounts made sense.
“This might get some competitive bidding going and you might want to move the accounts again down the road,” Chairman Kent Weems said.
The board approved several resolutions that would allow Gurciullo to start consolidation.
The separate resolutions were to close accounts at Union Bank & Trust, Nebraska Public Agency Investment Trust, Flatwater Bank and Hershey State Bank. All were approved unanimously except the resolution involving Hershey State Bank, on which Commissioner Jerry Woodruff voted “nay.”
The final resolution was to open accounts in Lincoln County’s name at Western Nebraska Bank.
As the Board of Equalization, the commissioners adopted a resolution setting the 2021 tax levies for all political subdivisions headquartered in Lincoln County.
Also Monday, the board:
» Approved an interlocal agreement with the city of North Platte for network services.
» Approved an interlocal agreement with the city of North Platte for emergency management services.
» Tabled a decision on an interlocal agreement with the city of North Platte for maintenance of roads in the county’s jurisdiction.
» Conducted a public hearing regarding the application by Old Depot Vineyard and Winery south of Brady for a Class K catering license. The commissioners voted to send a recommendation of favorable comment to the Nebraska Liquor Commission.
» Set the date of 10:20 a.m. Nov. 1 to receive bids for a pickup for Region 51 Emergency Management.
» Approved the appointment of Bill Henry as the Lincoln County representative for Sandhills RC & D.
» Authorized the chairman to sign the special designated liquor application submitted by Callaway Market LLC for a reception at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds Ag Building on Oct. 30.
» Authorized the chairman to sign the special designated liquor application submitted by GL Concepts, doing business as Good Life on the Bricks, for a reception at Harbor Lights on Oct. 30.
» Authorized the chairman to sign the certificate of cost allocation plan with Maximus for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2020, concerning indirect costs for child support enforcement