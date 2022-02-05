Lincoln County Visitors Bureau will again discuss becoming nonprofit organization with Lincoln County commissioners

The North Platte and Lincoln County Convention and Visitors Bureau will propose to incorporate as a nonprofit organization, separate and apart from the county, at Monday’s Lincoln County commissioners meeting.

The Visitors Bureau approached the subject in April 2020 and the commissioners voted against the proposal, citing a number of reasons that included the legality of the move, a concern voiced by Deputy County Attorney Tyler Volkmer.

“It’s not written anywhere in the law we can do this,” Volkmer said at the April 26, 2021, commissioners meeting.

Commissioner Joe Hewgley said at that time he was concerned the Visitors Bureau uses tax money and that a tax cannot be implemented unless a government entity can be responsible on behalf of the people.

“We knew it was going to be a long process,” Burke said after the meeting in April. “We just wanted to start that ball rolling because we want to grow quickly.”

Burke said at the time, the next step is to speak to the Nebraska attorney general to figure out a legal mechanism to accomplish their goal.

The vote was 4-1 against the proposal at the April 26 meeting.