Lincoln County Visitors Bureau will again discuss becoming nonprofit organization with Lincoln County commissioners

The North Platte and Lincoln County Convention and Visitors Bureau will propose to incorporate as a nonprofit organization, separate and apart from the county, at Monday’s Lincoln County commissioners meeting.
The Visitors Bureau approached the subject in April 2020 and the commissioners voted against the proposal, citing a number of reasons that included the legality of the move, a concern voiced by Deputy County Attorney Tyler Volkmer.
“It’s not written anywhere in the law we can do this,” Volkmer said at the April 26, 2021, commissioners meeting.
Commissioner Joe Hewgley said at that time he was concerned the Visitors Bureau uses tax money and that a tax cannot be implemented unless a government entity can be responsible on behalf of the people.
“We knew it was going to be a long process,” Burke said after the meeting in April. “We just wanted to start that ball rolling because we want to grow quickly.”
Burke said at the time, the next step is to speak to the Nebraska attorney general to figure out a legal mechanism to accomplish their goal.
The vote was 4-1 against the proposal at the April 26 meeting.
The commissioners will consider authorizing the Visitors Bureau to incorporate as a nonprofit on Monday.
Should the board approve the move for the Visitors Bureau, the commissioners will then discuss and consider entering into a lease agreement for office equipment and other county property with the nonprofit. The board will also discuss and consider entering into a contract with the nonprofit to provide services to Lincoln County under the Nebraska Visitors Development Act.
The board will discuss and consider authorizing the chairman to sign an underwriting engagement and disclosure letter with D. A. Davidson and a resolution for the early redemption of the county’s general obligation refunding bonds, series 2017.
The commissioners will also discuss and consider a resolution authorizing the issuance by the county of its general obligation refunding bonds, series 2022, in the principal amount not to exceed $4.7 million, for the purpose of refinancing the bonds in order to achieve interest cost of savings and related matters.
In other business, the board will:
» Discuss and consider a salt shed for the Lincoln County Road Department.
» Discuss and consider appointment to fill a vacancy on the Lincoln County Noxious Weed Board.
» Discuss and consider a resolution in support of LB 788.
» Discuss and consider a resolution in support of LB 1125.
The board will go into closed session to discuss strategy with respect to pending or imminent litigation, real estate purchase, deployment of security personnel and devices or evaluation of job performance so as to prevent needless injury to reputation (if necessary).