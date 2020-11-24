Lincoln County's Community Connections mentoring program builds lifelong friendships

An adult helping a boy or girl put together a model rocket kit and then launching the finished product together is not an uncommon activity.
But the individuals’ bonding was why Lincoln County Community Connections Mentoring conducted the project this fall.
The program, founded in 1988, matches volunteer adult mentors with elementary and middle school students in Lincoln County.
“There are a lot of youth in our town and across the nation that do not have that additional support,” said Angela Hipp, the mentoring program’s coordinator. “But it’s just not kids. We all need people to mentor us, guide us and help give us some support — to be our cheerleaders.”
The program, started in 1988, is open to kindergartners through seventh graders who attend a Lincoln County school. Currently, 23 students are matched with a mentor. That’s down by roughly 10 from last year’s total, and Hipp said 10 to 12 kids are waiting for a match.
“I don’t match kids in the order they come in,” Hipp said. “I match them with mentors who I feel are the best fit for them. There are times when a kid waits for a long time for the right mentor to come along, and that is difficult.”
School counselors often refer students to the program, but Hipp added that anybody who feels the program would be valuable for their child can contact her.
The program is not necessarily just for kids who can be classified as at-risk.
“It could be someone struggling in school or having difficulties making friends,” Hipp said. “It could be a parent who feels their child needs someone else to give them attention and love.”
Prospective mentors have to be at least 18 years old. They go through a screening process that includes a background check, references and an interview.
Hipp said a number of mentors have been involved with the program for years, if not decades.
Steven Heinzle was honored in January for his 20 years with the program. He has mentored eight boys since 2000.
“It’s just people who see the value of this (program) and understand that kids need support,” Hipp said. “It’s their way to give back. (The students) are the future of our community, and the more that we can support these kids, the better.”
It is not unusual for a mentor to be connected with a student with multiple years until the child ages out of the program. And the connection often does not end there.
Kara Hahn, a mentor who also is a counselor at Jefferson Elementary School, is mentoring a third grade girl this year after spending the last four years with another girl.
“It builds a lifelong friendship,” Hahn said. “The previous mentee that I had, I still spend time with her. She came from a great family and had lot of support. I feel that I was an additional one. I know that there was a lot of impactful things in her life, but I would like to hope that the mentoring program made an impact too.”
The mentor is required to spend at least four hours a month with their student in a one-on-one basis. There are also two group activities a month for which a number of participants come together.
The group activities have included the rocket project, horseback riding and art classes. There are also community service projects that has included cooking at The Connection homeless shelter in North Platte as well as planting flowers at the Senior Center and trees in various locations throughout the city.
Some of the group gatherings have taken a different form this year with the COVID-19 pandemic. The mentors and students have had trivia nights over Zoom. Participants also learned how to make flower arrangements over Zoom with material from The Flower Market.
Hahn said the individual activities with her two mentees have included walking a dog, watching a movie or attending a volleyball game at North Platte Community College.
The acts might seem simple but the time with a mentor can have long-ranging benefits for the students.
“You see a lot of these kids come out of their shells,” Hipp said. “Their self-confidence increases. They come to find their voices, and that’s really important.”
