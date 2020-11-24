Lincoln County's Community Connections mentoring program builds lifelong friendships

The program is not necessarily just for kids who can be classified as at-risk.

“It could be someone struggling in school or having difficulties making friends,” Hipp said. “It could be a parent who feels their child needs someone else to give them attention and love.”

Prospective mentors have to be at least 18 years old. They go through a screening process that includes a background check, references and an interview.

Hipp said a number of mentors have been involved with the program for years, if not decades.

Steven Heinzle was honored in January for his 20 years with the program. He has mentored eight boys since 2000.

“It’s just people who see the value of this (program) and understand that kids need support,” Hipp said. “It’s their way to give back. (The students) are the future of our community, and the more that we can support these kids, the better.”

It is not unusual for a mentor to be connected with a student with multiple years until the child ages out of the program. And the connection often does not end there.