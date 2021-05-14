Lincoln County's sales tax collections, lodging tax collections come out of slump

“We worked very diligently this year to market the sandhill cranes,” Clark said. But the lodging-tax numbers “show people were comfortable in traveling and coming to Nebraska.”

She believes that bodes well for a return to typical summer tourist numbers, along with rising COVID-19 vaccination rates and despite gasoline price spikes in some areas.

“All of the indications from the people we listen to show there is a huge, pent-up desire for traveling,” Clark said.

“One thing that looks good is the road trip to rural areas where people feel safe. That’s what Nebraska has to offer.”

Besides the cranes, which blanketed fields surrounding North Platte much of the month, March saw the start of construction on DP Management LLC’s mixed-use apartment-commercial development at West A Street and Lakeview Boulevard.

Sales taxes on DP’s supplies may have helped boost March’s sales-tax figures, Person said. Motor vehicle sales taxes for the month also soared to $95,022, the highest since they brought in a record $121,162 last June.

“Maybe we’ll see the day sooner than later when we break seven figures in a month,” meaning a net $1 million month, Person said.