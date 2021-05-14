Lincoln County's sales tax collections set another record; lodging taxes come out of slump

After a brief pause in February, shoppers in North Platte resumed their joint assault on the city’s sales-tax record books in March.
Net March collections from the city’s 1.5% sales tax leapt to $849,683, wiping out the 15-year record of $829,910 set last June while the COVID-19 pandemic raged.
The figures shocked Gary Person, president and CEO of the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp., who noted that March doesn’t usually lure people to stores.
“You’re usually coming out of the (winter) doldrums,” Person said Friday when informed of the Nebraska Department of Revenue’s latest local reports.
But Lincoln County lodging taxes also burst out of their pandemic-long slump, with one tourism leader crediting a happy onslaught of sandhill cranes — and crane-watchers — for the hotel-motel tax’s second-best March in online state records dating to 2006.
Net lodging taxes totaled $73,590, more than twice March 2020’s COVID-depressed figure of $33,859 and nearly twice the $37,852 received this February.
“We do love it when the cranes are on parade,” said Muriel Clark, assistant director of the North Platte/Lincoln County Visitors Bureau. “You can’t always count on the little buggers.”
She credited partnerships with Nebraska Tourism, Dusty Trails of North Platte — which offered bus tours of cranes’ gathering spots — and Nebraska Flyway, which promotes crane-viewing up and down the Platte River and its north and south forks.
“We worked very diligently this year to market the sandhill cranes,” Clark said. But the lodging-tax numbers “show people were comfortable in traveling and coming to Nebraska.”
She believes that bodes well for a return to typical summer tourist numbers, along with rising COVID-19 vaccination rates and despite gasoline price spikes in some areas.
“All of the indications from the people we listen to show there is a huge, pent-up desire for traveling,” Clark said.
“One thing that looks good is the road trip to rural areas where people feel safe. That’s what Nebraska has to offer.”
Besides the cranes, which blanketed fields surrounding North Platte much of the month, March saw the start of construction on DP Management LLC’s mixed-use apartment-commercial development at West A Street and Lakeview Boulevard.
Sales taxes on DP’s supplies may have helped boost March’s sales-tax figures, Person said. Motor vehicle sales taxes for the month also soared to $95,022, the highest since they brought in a record $121,162 last June.
“Maybe we’ll see the day sooner than later when we break seven figures in a month,” meaning a net $1 million month, Person said.
With March’s unexpected record, North Platte’s five best months for city sales-tax collections all have come since the pandemic reached Nebraska 14 months ago.
The $849,683 in net collections were 43.1% higher than the previous March, the first of three subpar months during the state’s strictest COVID-19 restrictions.
They also set the city’s eighth monthly sales-tax record over the past 10 months. Since June’s now-toppled all-time record, only August and February have seen net collections decline over the previous year.
The story had been nearly a mirror opposite for county lodging taxes, which fell 27.4% from 2019 to 2020 while city sales taxes rose 0.8% over the same period.
Monthly lodging-tax collections had risen only once since COVID-19 arrived. January’s net collections were a mere $190 higher than in January 2020, when the novel coronavirus was only beginning to draw notice worldwide.