Lincoln County's Santa Cop program works to 'give the kids a good Christmas'

Ninety-two children across Lincoln County will receive a holiday gift in December through the Santa Cop program.
It is an increase of eight kids from 2019, and this year’s group comes from 43 local families. The Santa Cop program is a combined effort of the North Platte Police Department, the Salvation Army, area businesses and churches and other organizations.
Santa Cop has operated in the area since 1985 and reaches children 12 years old and younger who otherwise might not receive holiday gifts.
“It’s just a great program that helps out those families and give the kids a good Christmas,” said Officer Matt Elder, the Santa Cop coordinator.
Families are selected in an joint application process with the Salvation Army and the program is targeted to provide assistance to those who have either lost a job been laid off or are facing financial difficulties.
While the application deadline has passed for the program, special situations will be considered on an individual basis. Those with further questions can contact the North Platte Salvation Army.
In addition, Children 12 and older are eligible for assistance through the Salvation Army.
Santa Cop is funded through community donations and through this week, the program had received roughly $4,300 in financial support from a dozen individuals and businesses through the early part of this week. That amount includes a $3,000 donation from the Walmart Community Grant Foundation.
Those funds will be used in a shopping spree from 1-4 p.m. on Dec. 6 at the North Platte Walmart.
A group of volunteers will fill the children’s wish list over the three-hour span. Elder said there is a budget of around $60 for each child that can go toward one large item or a few smaller ones.
The gifts will be wrapped on Dec. 6 at the North Platte Senior Center. Elder said 40 students from the nursing program at the North Platte Community College have offered to help with the wrapping, along with some individuals from the North Platte Area Ready to Serve Volunteer Program as well.
The wrapping was done at the police station the previous years but Elder said the location change allows more social distancing in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Members of the police department will hand-deliver the gifts to the children’s residences over a series of four days: Dec. 16-18 and 21.
