Lincoln County's Santa Cop program works to 'give the kids a good Christmas'

Ninety-two children across Lincoln County will receive a holiday gift in December through the Santa Cop program.

It is an increase of eight kids from 2019, and this year’s group comes from 43 local families. The Santa Cop program is a combined effort of the North Platte Police Department, the Salvation Army, area businesses and churches and other organizations.

Santa Cop has operated in the area since 1985 and reaches children 12 years old and younger who otherwise might not receive holiday gifts.

“It’s just a great program that helps out those families and give the kids a good Christmas,” said Officer Matt Elder, the Santa Cop coordinator.

Families are selected in an joint application process with the Salvation Army and the program is targeted to provide assistance to those who have either lost a job been laid off or are facing financial difficulties.

While the application deadline has passed for the program, special situations will be considered on an individual basis. Those with further questions can contact the North Platte Salvation Army.

In addition, Children 12 and older are eligible for assistance through the Salvation Army.