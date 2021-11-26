Lincoln County's state senator Mike Groene says packing plant is 'aligned for the stars' for North Platte

Lincoln County’s state senator says he’s working with Gov. Pete Ricketts and legislative leaders to direct something like $75 million of Nebraska’s federal COVID-19 aid to the Sustainable Beef LLC meatpacking project.

If he’s successful, North Platte state Sen. Mike Groene said, that would come from American Rescue Plan funds under the governor’s control rather than shares sent separately to cities, villages, counties and schools.

“No agricultural business like beef has been bottlenecked because of the supply line” since the pandemic started in spring 2020, Groene said Tuesday in personally urging North Platte Planning Commission support for the beef plant.

Because of that, he said, a state contribution to Sustainable Beef’s $325 million financing package would fit the federal requirement that ARP funds be spent on pandemic-related issues.

“But it’s got to be shovel-ready” so work can begin before Washington’s deadline to use COVID-19 aid or send it back, Groene added.

The District 42 senator, whose upcoming 2022 session will be his last under term limits, said he can’t imagine a better economic opportunity for North Platte than opening a meatpacking plant at the edge of Sandhills cattle country.