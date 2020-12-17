 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lincoln Federal Savings Bank branches host tree-decorating contest
0 comments

Lincoln Federal Savings Bank branches host tree-decorating contest

  • 0
Local News

Lincoln Federal Savings Bank launched a social media campaign and tree decorating contest among all of its branches across the state.

Each bank branch decorates a tree and chooses a charity to support if their tree wins.

Photos of the decorated trees are posted on the company’s Facebook page at facebook.com/lincolnfederal.

The branch with the most “likes” on its photo will win bragging rights and a $500 check for the charity they chose. The winner will be announced Wednesday.

Lincoln Federal in North Platte has chosen the North Platte High School Food Pantry as its potential recipient. The North Platte branch is located at 1002 S. Dewey St.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News