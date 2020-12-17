Lincoln Federal Savings Bank branches host tree-decorating contest

Lincoln Federal Savings Bank launched a social media campaign and tree decorating contest among all of its branches across the state.

Each bank branch decorates a tree and chooses a charity to support if their tree wins.

Photos of the decorated trees are posted on the company’s Facebook page at facebook.com/lincolnfederal.

The branch with the most “likes” on its photo will win bragging rights and a $500 check for the charity they chose. The winner will be announced Wednesday.

Lincoln Federal in North Platte has chosen the North Platte High School Food Pantry as its potential recipient. The North Platte branch is located at 1002 S. Dewey St.