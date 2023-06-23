Judge Eric Stearns selected Linda Egle’s “Lookin’ Back” for best of show at the Nebraskaland Days Competitive Art Show at the Prairie Arts Center.
David Dorsey won the People’s Choice award with his Three For the Road.
Results:
2-D Western: 1. Buddy, Taylor Majerus 2. Pretty in Pink, David Dorsey 3. Morning Meditation, Roberta Barnes.
2-D Wildlife: 1. Whisper of Strength, Tim O’Neill 2. When the dust settles on the day, Roberta Barnes 3. Run Wild, Sue Perez.
2-D Landscape: 1. Fiery Chariots, Yelena Khanevskaya 2. Grassy Waters, Sharon Skinner 3. Apricity Trouvaille, Linda Lacey.
Photography – Western: 1. Salt Wells Stallion, Rachel Reeves 2. Sharp Brim, Brandy Jamerman, 3. Onaqui Dust, Rachel Reeves.
Photography – Wildlife: 1. Look Out Below, Keith Howe 2. Fight or Flight, Marella McCarthy 3. It’s lonely at the top, Keith Howe.
Photography – Landscape: 1. Everything the light touches, Keith Howe 2. Blades of Brilliance, Jess Smith 3. Nebraska Sunset, Pat Schoenfelder.
3-D: 1. Lookin’ Back, Linda Egle 2. Stagecoach, Roger Herrick 3. War Dance, Cole Brockmoller.