Little Feet Meet postponed to July 13

North Platte Public Schools’ Summer Kids Klub has two athletic-centered events this month, set for some fun and students’ participation.

The Little Feet Meet had been scheduled for Tuesday, but because of the stormy morning, it was postponed to July 13.

“It’s just a field day, like a little track meet for our kindergarten and first grade students,” said Carrie Lienemann, the director of the Kids Klub After School Program.

This year is the first year for the Little Feet Meet, done in partnership with Special Olympics Nebraska. NPPS Bullpup preschool students had a similar meet May 18 on the last day of school.

While the Little Feet Meet was postponed, the annual 5K run remains scheduled at 8:30 a.m. Friday at Cody Park.

“They (the kids) participate in the 5K after they have trained in the swimming pool all summer for the big event,” Lienemann said. “It’s super fun.”

Trudy Merritt, aquatics director at North Platte Recreation Center, has been training with the kids throughout the summer. This would have been the race’s sixth year if not for COVID-19. Officially, this is the fifth year of the annual 5K.