Livin’ Out Loud: Christan music fans flock to Gothenburg festival
Livin’ Out Loud: Christan music fans flock to Gothenburg festival

Livin’ Out Loud: Christan music fans flock to Gothenburg festival

Britt Nicole, a Christian music artist, does a sound check before the Livin’ Out Loud concert that took place on Saturday at Gothenburg’s Lake Helen park.

 Job Vigil / The North Platte Telegraph

Thousands flocked to Gothenburg for the Livin' Out Loud festival on Saturday evening.

Most staked out their spot early in the grass in front of the huge stage in anticipation of hearing artists All the Noise, Anne Wilson, Cain, Britt Nicole — a last minute replacement for Matt Maher who had to withdraw due to illness — and featured headliner, Skillet.

The setting was at Lake Helen Park on the north side of Gothenburg and cars lined the streets as folks continued to make their way down the walking path around the lake to the concert venue.

Keith Becker of the Todd Becker Foundation was the host and will be the featured speaker at at community worship service Sunday morning at 10:45 a.m. at Lake Helen.

