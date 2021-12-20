Lloyd Synovec, pianist in iconic North Platte Canteen photo, dies at 93

Not until years later did Lloyd Synovec realize his first piano-playing gig in North Platte was captured in an iconic photo at the World War II Canteen.
Synovec, who died Dec. 15 at age 93, started playing at age 5 and was a popular local pianist for decades after moving to North Platte in 1952 to join the Telegraph-Bulletin.
One day, he came to the Lincoln County Historical Museum to see a Canteen display, assembled with help from the Union Pacific Railroad, before the museum’s current display area was installed in 2005.
He saw a blown-up photo of a youthful U.S. Navy sailor playing an upright piano in the 1918 U.P. Depot’s Canteen room. It showed 10 uniformed men and women listening and drinking coffee and milk before they and he had to get back aboard the troop train.
Then Synovec realized he was the pianist.
“Lloyd was just stunned when he saw it,” said retired Telegraph “Reporter at Large” Sharron Hollen, a former colleague. “He had never seen the picture before that.”
Synovec later told current museum Director/Curator Jim Griffin that he knew it was him — even though his back was turned to the camera — because he recognized several trainmates among his audience.
He was just 17 that day, sometime near the war’s end in summer 1945, heading east on leave to his family in Pierce, Nebraska, after completing Navy training in California.
“What he said to me was (that) when he came in, he saw the piano and was more interested in playing it than eating,” Griffin said.
Synovec, whose funeral was Saturday at the Episcopal Church of Our Savior, joined former Canteen “platform girl” Dorothy (Loncar) VanBuskirk and 1944 “popcorn bride” Ethel (Winters) Butolph in passing away in the Canteen’s 80th anniversary year.
Like fellow Navy veteran Milo Shavlik, who will turn 96 on Dec. 30, Synovec was one of the Canteen’s 6 million service customers who eventually moved to North Platte during the postwar years.
Born in Pierce on April 24, 1928, Synovec graduated early from high school at the start of 1945 so he could go to Navy boot camp in San Diego.
After finishing that and electronics school farther north in Del Monte, California, he was assigned to report to a Navy destroyer after his leave that took him through the Canteen.
The Japanese surrender in August 1945 meant Synovec served in peacetime instead. He played piano in dance bands during his Navy service and for years after his November 1947 discharge.
Synovec’s first postwar civilian job was in Norfolk as a Linotype operator, typing lines of text for “hot type” printing presses.
That line of work brought him to the Telegraph-Bulletin, where he rose to manager of its former commercial printing department. (This newspaper resumed its original name in November 1966.)
As Gerald Gentleman Station took shape near Sutherland, Synovec joined Nebraska Public Power District in 1975 to install and help maintain the power plants’ computer systems. He retired from NPPD in 1989.
“Anything that he took on, he did with great enthusiasm and dedication,” Hollen said.
A Telegraph-Bulletin colleague introduced Synovec to his first wife, Freda Pinkerton-Gregg. They had two sons, Mark and Scott, whom they raised with Freda’s son Bob Gregg after their 1956 marriage.
He was left to raise them on his own after Freda died in 1970, the first of three wives who would precede Synovec in death.
“He went about the business of finding a way” to care for the boys as a single parent with help from relatives, Hollen said.
Eileen Hermanni-Anderson, whom Synovec married in 1983, died in 2000. Three years later, he married Nola Bahkora-Moog, described as his “favorite duet pianist” in his Dec. 17 Telegraph obituary.
They kept performing together until just before Nola’s death on July 22, 2019, often appearing at nursing homes, the historical museum and the annual “Christmas with the Codys” open house at Scout’s Rest Ranch.
Whenever the museum hosted a Canteen event, Griffin said, Lloyd Synovec would be there to play the piano that North Platte-born U.P. President William Jeffers had donated to the Canteen shortly before the war’s end.
It’s unknown whether it was the same piano Synovec had played as a Canteen customer. Jeffers’ piano replaced a previous one that had been in the Canteen room, The Telegraph reported on July 14, 1945.
But Synovec’s North Platte residency and Canteen heritage combined on Sept. 17, 1988, for what proved a lifetime highlight.
Famed military entertainer Bob Hope and his wife, Dolores, performed that day at a packed Fox Theatre to headline a weekend reunion for Canteen volunteers and wartime guests.
When Dolores Hope sang her husband’s trademark song, “Thanks for the Memory,” it was Synovec who accompanied her.
“Lloyd just got very involved” in the performance, said Hollen, who was there. “He meshed it all together, and he and the piano and Dolores just all came together like one piece.
“The enthusiasm and the feeling and all of that — that was the thing he tended to do when playing for things. He became part of the whole.”
Synovec’s survivors include sons Mark of Auburn, Kansas, and Scott of Fort Worth, Texas; stepsons Bob Gregg of Superior, Nebraska, and Gordon and Douglas Moog of North Platte; stepdaughters JoAnn Griffin of North Platte and Jan Pearson of Lake City, South Dakota; 18 grandchildren; and 44 great-grandchildren.
His ashes were buried at the North Platte Cemetery after Saturday’s funeral. Memorials have been established to Episcopal Church of Our Savior and Meals on Wheels at the North Platte Senior Center.