Lloyd Synovec, pianist in iconic North Platte Canteen photo, dies at 93

He was just 17 that day, sometime near the war’s end in summer 1945, heading east on leave to his family in Pierce, Nebraska, after completing Navy training in California.

“What he said to me was (that) when he came in, he saw the piano and was more interested in playing it than eating,” Griffin said.

Synovec, whose funeral was Saturday at the Episcopal Church of Our Savior, joined former Canteen “platform girl” Dorothy (Loncar) VanBuskirk and 1944 “popcorn bride” Ethel (Winters) Butolph in passing away in the Canteen’s 80th anniversary year.

Like fellow Navy veteran Milo Shavlik, who will turn 96 on Dec. 30, Synovec was one of the Canteen’s 6 million service customers who eventually moved to North Platte during the postwar years.

Born in Pierce on April 24, 1928, Synovec graduated early from high school at the start of 1945 so he could go to Navy boot camp in San Diego.

After finishing that and electronics school farther north in Del Monte, California, he was assigned to report to a Navy destroyer after his leave that took him through the Canteen.