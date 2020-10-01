Local businesses to support North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity

Nine local businesses will be selling “Little Blue House” cutouts this month in support of the North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity.

The cutout are available for $1 and can be found at Ace Hardware, Carhart Lumber, Double Dips Ice Cream, Fat Dogs, Mead Lumber, North Platte Do-It Center, The Pop Corner, Westfield Small Animal Clinic and Whitetail Screen Print & Cycle Sport.

Monday is World Habitat Day, which promotes the thought that everyone deserves a decent place to live. The United Nations General Assembly set the first Monday of October as the date to promote that issue more than 30 years ago.

For more information on North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity, contact Executive Director Dalene Skates at dalene.habitat@gmail.com or 308-534-6251.