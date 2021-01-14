Local family to feature in North Platte Community Playhouse's 'Canteen Cabaret'

North Platte’s Swedberg family will be featured in Saturday’s second monthly online episode of the North Platte Community Playhouse’s “Canteen Cabaret.”

The series, which debuted in December, features local performers in a socially distanced presentation on the Fox Theatre stage to help lift spirits during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Laughter” is the theme of January’s episode, which will be presented live at 7 p.m. Saturday on the Playhouse’s Facebook page.

Great Western Bank is sponsoring this month’s Canteen Cabaret, which will feature LaDonna, Ralph, Riley, Lane, Landon, Collin and Micah Swedberg and Tarassa Dekker.

Rajean Shepherd, Playhouse board member and office manager, thanked the bank for its “generous donation to keep the laughter and life going at the Fox Theatre.”

The Playhouse also will open its Patty Birge Room at 301 E. Fifth St. from 5-6:30 p.m. Saturday to sell take-home concessions to enjoy during the performance. NebraskaLand National Bank is sponsoring the concessions.

Concession packages are:

» $15 for two bottles of pop, two candy items, two bags of popcorn and one pass to “Movies at the Fox” when they resume.