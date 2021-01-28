Local working groups to meet, provide input for conservation programs

Local working groups that provide input on the priorities for many U.S. Department of Agriculture conservation programs will be holding meetings across the state over the next several weeks.

A list of scheduled meetings is available on the Nebraska Natural Resources Conservation Service website, ne.nrcs.usda.gov, or by contacting the local NRCS field office.

The public is invited to attend local working group meetings. Due to COVID-19, some meetings may be held virtually. Those interested in participating may reach out to local NRCS offices for information on how to join.

There is a local working group in each natural resources district. Members include federal, state, county, tribal or local government representatives. According to Jeff Vander Wilt, acting state conservationist with Nebraska NRCS, these working groups provide local input into how federal dollars are spent.

“The local working group recommends to the NRCS State Conservationist how conservation programs would be used most effectively in their area,” Vander Wilt said in a press release. “Recommendations can include special target areas, which conservation practices should have cost assistance, or how many dollars could be needed.”

Area meetings include: