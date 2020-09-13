Longtime Great Plains Health physician Dr. Leland Lamberty died Saturday due to complications of COVID-19, the hospital announced Sunday.
“Dr. Lamberty was loved and respected by all who worked with him,” Mel McNea, Great Plains Health chief executive officer, said in a press release. “His presence on our medical staff and in the community will be missed. He was a visionary, a mentor and a friend to many. He truly loved practicing medicine and serving his patients and it showed.”
Lamberty’s COVID-19 condition is believed to be the result of community spread, according to the press release. He was a firm believer in the effectiveness of personal protective equipment and never wavered from wearing it while serving patients in the clinic, hospital officials said.
Lamberty established Family Medicine Associates in 1973. He built a thriving practice and truly helped grow primary care in North Platte, the hospital said. He recruited several partners over the years, including Dr. Janet Bernard, who joined the practice in 1985 and worked alongside Lamberty for over 30 years. In 2018, Lamberty led the clinic through a formal partnership with Great Plains Health.
“For nearly fifty years, Dr. Lamberty has been a pillar in our health care community,” said Dr. Michael Simonson, Great Plains Health chief of staff. “He cared deeply about his patients and the practice of medicine. This was evident in his practice, his staff and in his everyday work with patients. He will truly be missed.”
“Dr. Lamberty had several generations of North Platte community residents under his care,” said Dr. Emily Jones, Great Plains Health family medicine physician. “While Dr. Lamberty can never be replaced, we will continue to care for his patients with the level of care that he would be proud of.”
