Longtime North Platte Police Department employee Ronda Livingston set to retire

There was a brief time that Ronda Livingston considered pursuing a career as a police officer.

“I have no idea why,” she said with a laugh. “Looking back, there’s no way it was in my wheelhouse. It’s not something that I could go out and do, but I can support those that do.”

That’s what she has done for more than three decades as an administrative secretary with the North Platte Police Department.

“They always say if you can’t do something, you want to do something that is close to it,” Livingston said. “When this opportunity came up, it kind of hit me like, ‘Yeah, it’s close.’”

She has held the position since February 1989. The department is holding a party for her Tuesday as she heads into retirement.

Livingston, a North Platte native, was born in the building that now houses the police department — the former Memorial Hospital.

Retirement is a move Livingston said has been in the works for nearly a year. It follows her husband Dwight’s completion of his second term as mayor last December. He served with the department from 1972 to 2011,