Longtime North Platte Police Department employee Ronda Livingston set to retire

There was a brief time that Ronda Livingston considered pursuing a career as a police officer.
“I have no idea why,” she said with a laugh. “Looking back, there’s no way it was in my wheelhouse. It’s not something that I could go out and do, but I can support those that do.”
That’s what she has done for more than three decades as an administrative secretary with the North Platte Police Department.
“They always say if you can’t do something, you want to do something that is close to it,” Livingston said. “When this opportunity came up, it kind of hit me like, ‘Yeah, it’s close.’”
She has held the position since February 1989. The department is holding a party for her Tuesday as she heads into retirement.
Livingston, a North Platte native, was born in the building that now houses the police department — the former Memorial Hospital.
Retirement is a move Livingston said has been in the works for nearly a year. It follows her husband Dwight’s completion of his second term as mayor last December. He served with the department from 1972 to 2011,
“I think it will hit me at some point,” Livingston said of leaving her job. She and Dwight “are ready to kick back in that retirement mode and be able to travel and do the things we’ve been talking about.
“But I’m going to miss the people here. They’re family.”
Livingston said she and Dwight will “pack up the camper and the dog” and head out to Arizona in the fall for an extended trip that will end with a four-month stint in Florida.
She said they have no concrete plans after that outside of spending time with family members, including nine grandchildren.
“Maybe take some road trips and just take a look around (the country),” Livingston said. “We haven’t even hit all of the neat places in Nebraska yet.”
Livingston started with the police department after a stint as an administrative secretary at Mid-Plains Community College.
She started when the police department was still keeping books in hand-written ledgers. One of her first training sessions was for the agency’s first computer system.
There have been more than a few of those over the years. Her retirement comes as the department personnel will be training on a new system shortly.
Her job title signifies that she is the police chief’s secretary, but her duties far extend beyond that. It includes working payroll and personnel along with writing, tracking and monitoring grants for the department.
She handled those duties from home this past fall when both she and Dwight were diagnosed with COVID-19. The department brought computer equipment to her doorstep.
She discovered one thing from that experience.
“I’m definitely not a work-at-home person,” Livingston said. “I needed the separation between the two.”
Instead she prefers her desk in the office with a job she calls “the nucleus that holds everything together.”
“It’s where things are coordinated (for the department),” Livingston said. “I just try and keep things coordinated and running smoothly.”