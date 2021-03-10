Lt. Gov. Foley visits McCook to recognize ongoing economic development achievements

Lt. Gov. Mike Foley visited McCook Tuesday to congratulate local leaders on the city’s recertification in Nebraska’s Economic Development Certified Community program.
“Achieving and keeping up EDCC certification is a big accomplishment,” Foley said at an official ceremony. “Today is about acknowledging the many passionate, determined individuals and teams that have worked day in and day out to make progress on behalf of their community. Congratulations to McCook for a job well done.”
Led by the Department of Economic Development and sponsored by the Nebraska Diplomats, the EDCC program recognizes communities that have displayed a commitment to economic growth, a readiness to support local business expansion and the ability to cultivate new opportunities and a higher quality of life.
“We all wear the same jersey, and at the end of the day we all contribute to the vision to grow our state,” said DED Director Anthony L. Goins. “Nebraska succeeds when communities like McCook make strides to better themselves and pursue opportunities for their citizens and businesses. Our hats go off to them for this achievement.”
Currently, 40 Nebraska communities including McCook are recognized as members of the EDCC program. After achieving first-time certification, participants are required to recertify once every five years.
“Our community shares a mentality that progress equals opportunity,” said McCook Economic Development Executive Director Andy Long. “We’re always striving to move forward. I think that participating in the EDCC program has been a guidepost to help us keep pursuing our goals and planning for the next steps.”
In partnership with Mid-Plains Community College and the Ben Hormel Foundation, the Hormel Entrepreneurship Competition has brought business plan writing instruction to 42 startups. The 2019 competition winner, Saltwater Hills Shrimp Co., recently sold its first batch of product to the 2017 winner, Citta Deli.
Meanwhile, a collaboration with local banks to obtain gap financing for burgeoning small businesses has supported six new business owners who have since created 42 jobs. A new digital coworking space will provide even more opportunities for up-and-comers to set up shop.
On the housing front, a partnership with local economic developer Southwest Nebraska Community Betterment Corp. has helped the city secure $387,000 in financing for programs involving down-payment assistance and owner-occupied rehabilitation. A second grant program under development will simultaneously address the need for new homes in town by establishing a blueprint for development on the city’s existing infill lots.
Child care and broadband are two more areas where recent achievements are eliminating barriers to sustained economic growth. Upon hearing reports from multiple businesses about employees struggling with child care options, the city established programs that have since secured close to 60 new child care slots. Meanwhile, a new local incentive has catalyzed partnerships with telecom companies that will ultimately help bring fiber-to-the-home internet capabilities to every household in the community.
The city also received praise for its proactive efforts to combat the impacts of COVID-19 within the business community. A “digital façade improvement” program, for example, can connect local businesses with assistance creating e-revenue streams adapted to a socially distanced marketplace. “We’re a tight-knit community, and we see each other through,” Long said. “I think anyone who lives here can feel us moving in the right direction and our EDCC recognition bears that out. There’s a lot of excitement for what lies ahead.”