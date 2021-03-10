Lt. Gov. Foley visits McCook to recognize ongoing economic development achievements

“Our community shares a mentality that progress equals opportunity,” said McCook Economic Development Executive Director Andy Long. “We’re always striving to move forward. I think that participating in the EDCC program has been a guidepost to help us keep pursuing our goals and planning for the next steps.”

In partnership with Mid-Plains Community College and the Ben Hormel Foundation, the Hormel Entrepreneurship Competition has brought business plan writing instruction to 42 startups. The 2019 competition winner, Saltwater Hills Shrimp Co., recently sold its first batch of product to the 2017 winner, Citta Deli.

Meanwhile, a collaboration with local banks to obtain gap financing for burgeoning small businesses has supported six new business owners who have since created 42 jobs. A new digital coworking space will provide even more opportunities for up-and-comers to set up shop.

On the housing front, a partnership with local economic developer Southwest Nebraska Community Betterment Corp. has helped the city secure $387,000 in financing for programs involving down-payment assistance and owner-occupied rehabilitation. A second grant program under development will simultaneously address the need for new homes in town by establishing a blueprint for development on the city’s existing infill lots.