Lt. Gov. Mike Foley speaks at groundbreaking for North Platte apartment complex

An additional $10 million was allocated in 2020 to the fund, which has led to 789 new housing units across the state — 657 of them rentals.

“We knew there was a rental shortage across the state, but this really confirmed it,” Sheryl Hiatt, the director of housing and field services with the Nebraska Department of Economic Development, said during the ceremony.

The North Platte Area Chamber and Development Corp. was among 14 grant recipients in the program’s initial rollout. It received a second grant this past year.

Hiatt said Victory Village is the program’s largest multifamily project so far in terms of the number of units.

The Rural Workforce Housing Fund program is “addressing a critical need across the state,” Hiatt said.

The North Platte chamber’s grants from the fund are being used with its “Shot in the Arm” venture, which reimburses builders of single-family homes and apartments for a portion of their construction costs with both local and state funds.

The Union Pacific Railroad and Great Plains Health made pledges to help the chamber cover the local matching contributions for the Rural Workforce Housing Fund.