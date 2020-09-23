Lutheran Family Services partners with state to help distribute CARES assistance

In an effort to help individuals and families most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, Lutheran Family Services is partnering with the state of Nebraska to help distribute CARES assistance.

The CARES Act Response and Recovery funds will allow LFS to serve individuals and families whose lives have been directly or indirectly affected by the pandemic. The statewide effort focuses on four specific areas based on National Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster data and current, known COVID hot spots.

For many people who faced mental and physical health challenges and financial strains before the pandemic, COVID-19’s health and economic effects have propelled them to seek assistance for the first time.

LFS will assist 2,500 Nebraskans through CARES Act funds. Funds will help address issues such as overdue rent or mortgage payments, basic needs and access to online platforms for school or telehealth.

LFS serves individuals and families across the entire state, with services in 16 locations, including North Platte and Lexington. The CARES Act funds allow LFS to provide direct support to individuals and families.