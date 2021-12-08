Mailbox auction Tuesday will benefit North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity

Fourteen uniquely painted, constructed or decorated mailboxes will be auctioned Tuesday to benefit North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity.

The event will be at the Prairie Arts Center with a social hour at 6:30 p.m. and the auction at 7:30 p.m. White Auction Service will auction the mailboxes. A cash bar and hors d’oeuvres will be available. Admission is free.

The mailboxes will be displayed at the arts center beginning Thursday along with the winning entry of the Partner Family art show.

“We’ve received mailboxes depicting North Platte’s rich history,” said Dalene Skates, the local Habitat executive director, “some that are quite whimsical, some beautifully painted, but each one showcases the amazing talent of the artists who created them.”

The mailbox auction was developed two years ago. It was scheduled for 2020 but postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“When we asked these local artists to submit something to our event, we had no idea what to expect,” event committee chairman John Hales said in a media release. “We put no stipulations on theme or design. It was just their imagination at work.”

North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity completed its 61st house in North Platte in November.