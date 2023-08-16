Weather permitting, a chip seal project will begin Monday on Nebraska Highway 25, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

Chip seal is an application of an asphalt binder to a roadway surface followed by an aggregate.

State crews will be performing a chip seal from mile marker 22 to mile marker 30, 7.8 miles south of Hayes Center. Traffic will be maintained with a pilot car and flaggers. The work is anticipated to take five days.

Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near work zones, to buckle up and put phones down.