Make that 14 days over 100 in North Platte; 2022 now tied for 3rd all-time

North Platte’s temperature once again reached 100 degrees Thursday afternoon, moving the summer of 2022 into a third-place tie for the city’s most triple-digit days in a year.

The ongoing heat wave reached the century mark at Lee Bird Field at about 4 p.m. and topped out there, according to the National Weather Service office there.

It clinched North Platte’s 14th day this summer with highs of 100 or greater, tying 2022 with the 14 triple-digit days recorded in both 1931 and 1980.

But the city remains well behind the all-time record of 29 100-degree-plus days in the Great Depression-Dust Bowl year of 1936. The summer of 2012 ranks second with 24 such days.

North Platte likely will fall just short of triple digits Friday, when the weather service projects a top reading of 98.

Saturday, however, could push 2022 into the sole No. 3 spot. Highs could reach 104 degrees before relief comes at last, with top readings in the mid- to upper 80s expected Sunday through next Thursday.

Steady rain chances also return to North Platte’s long-range forecast Saturday afternoon. The weather service had projected a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms Thursday evening.

The city’s year-to-date precipitation remained at 8.19 inches as of Wednesday. The city’s latest dry streak stood at 10 days at that point.