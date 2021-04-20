Mall owner says 'nothing happens' unless city OKs TIF, sales tax for redevelopment

Platte River Mall’s new owners have a chance to land first-time familiar retailers if the city of North Platte can complete their nearly $75 million financing package, co-owner Mike Works said Tuesday.
Hy-Vee Food Stores and Target Corp. are among potential tenants contacted since the mall’s November sale, Works told The Telegraph after the Quality Growth Fund Citizens Review Committee recommended City Council approval of a two-stage, $1 million forgivable loan.
That’s the smallest piece of the $16.63 million Rev Development LLC needs in gradual city help to give North Platte more than a touched-up, 49-year-old mall, the Lincoln developer said.
The QGF loan would be used to make the mall more attractive externally, Works said. But Rev’s requests for tax increment financing and a temporary, mall-only “enhanced employment area” tax will determine how much he and partner Justin Hernandez can afford to do.
“If we get no TIF and EEA, nothing happens,” he said. “We might do a new paint job, and we will put on a new front for some new tenants. But it basically would be the same mall and the same shopping experience as before. ...
“We could make money just opening the mall back up, putting a couple of tenants in there and leaving the whole parking lot exactly as it sits today. I just don’t think that’s what anybody in North Platte, long-term, wants.”
The QGF committee’s 4-0 loan recommendation capped one of two mall-related city actions scheduled Tuesday.
Council members were scheduled at their regular meeting Tuesday evening for second-round debate on an ordinance consolidating the 28-acre mall’s zoning into a single “planned business district.”
It’ll be next month before the council takes up the $1 million QGF loan, $8.12 million in tax increment financing and $7.51 million to be raised by the proposed 1.95% EEA “occupation tax” on mall purchases on top of state and city sales taxes.
That represents 22.2% of the combined $74.95 million in public and private financing Rev says it needs to carry out the redevelopment vision it’s presented.
Some of it could be realized if the city grants some but not all of that amount, Works said. But Rev needs the TIF and EEA taxes to deal with the long-neglected infrastructure inside and outside the mall.
“With the mall building itself, we’ve got to put new roofs on,” he said. “We need new HVAC (heating, ventilating and air conditioning). ... We also have to do new plumbing and electrical (lines) throughout large portions of the mall.
“So that’s just things that you don’t even see if you’re shopping there,” besides the need to offer “a quality place to park with proper water runoff and green space and nice lighting at night so you feel safe.”
Both TIF and the EEA tax would have expiration dates, with Rev having up to 20 years to recoup costs from the additional tax on mall purchases and 15 from property taxes generated by higher taxable values.
Both TIF and the occupation tax would go away earlier if their respective cost shares are recovered sooner. If either clock or both run out first, Rev’s partners would eat the difference.
Most of the 241,000-square-foot main mall would be gradually gutted and reconfigured over the next couple of years into an outward-facing strip mall, with larger bays to suit larger tenants.
“If you’re talking Target or Hy-Vee, some of those higher-end tenants we’re looking for, they’re not going to be interested in coming to a mall that looks like it does today,” Works said.
Target’s nearest stores are in Kearney, 100 miles east, and Scottsbluff, 180 miles northwest. Hy-Vee, which has more than 240 stores in eight states, has a full-sized store in Kearney and a new Dollar Fresh store in Lexington.
Ashley HomeStore would remain in the mall’s southwest anchor space, with the former AMC movie six-plex staying on the southeast side under a new operator. The former J.C. Penney east anchor space would become a convention center.
Works said the main floor of a planned all-new, four-story apartment-commercial building would be available to the main mall’s current tenants that want to stay. Dollar General has started a closing sale at its mall store.
The four-story building, which would offer market-rate apartments on its top three floors, would be one of 11 new outbuildings in the mall complex.
Only Verizon Wireless would remain among the four current outbuildings, Works said. A former drive-in bank would be razed, while Rev plans to build a new Arby’s for that restaurant’s owners.
Meanwhile, Nebraskaland Tire & Service would gain a new store south of the main mall, Works told QGF committee members. The new four-story building would go on the tire store’s current site.
Given enough demand, he told the committee, a second mixed-use, four-story building could rise on the south side.
If Rev’s redevelopment plan can be fully realized, he said, “I think you’ll see a desire to live there.”
Should the council approve the QGF loan, Rev would receive the first $300,000 by August as it guts and redoes the mall’s south half between the Buckle and the Ashley/movie theater spots.
The other $700,000 would be paid in May 2022 when Rev renovates the north half, which would hold current main-mall businesses except Ashley for a year until the new four-story outbuilding is done.
With the QGF loan’s help, Works said, Rev would apply glass, stone and higher-end architectural details on the mall’s new entrances and storefronts.
“It allows us to do an exciting new entrance to the mall that’s going to look like a mall in suburban Denver or suburban Omaha,” he said.
Unless Rev gets no city help at all, it will build its new four-story mixed-use building and other outbuildings, Works said. But without the QGF loan, the main mall’s outer appearance would change little.
QGF committee members backed Works’ full loan request, which would be forgiven if he and Hernandez add $30 million worth of new development within three years.
Works told them he was comfortable with that figure, which is higher than the $25 million Rev proposed in its application.
Committee member Josh Harm, a NebraskaLand National Bank senior vice president, abstained from voting because his bank is one of Rev’s lenders.
Members Brock Wurl, Kim Steger, Pat Keenan and Bob Phares all voted to endorse Rev’s QGF loan.
The committee then held an executive session to discuss other development projects the panel may be asked to assist.
Members declined afterward to officially set priorities for considering such projects, said fund administrator Gary Person, president and CEO of the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp.