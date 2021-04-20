Mall owner says 'nothing happens' unless city OKs TIF, sales tax for redevelopment

Both TIF and the EEA tax would have expiration dates, with Rev having up to 20 years to recoup costs from the additional tax on mall purchases and 15 from property taxes generated by higher taxable values.

Both TIF and the occupation tax would go away earlier if their respective cost shares are recovered sooner. If either clock or both run out first, Rev’s partners would eat the difference.

Most of the 241,000-square-foot main mall would be gradually gutted and reconfigured over the next couple of years into an outward-facing strip mall, with larger bays to suit larger tenants.

“If you’re talking Target or Hy-Vee, some of those higher-end tenants we’re looking for, they’re not going to be interested in coming to a mall that looks like it does today,” Works said.

Target’s nearest stores are in Kearney, 100 miles east, and Scottsbluff, 180 miles northwest. Hy-Vee, which has more than 240 stores in eight states, has a full-sized store in Kearney and a new Dollar Fresh store in Lexington.

Ashley HomeStore would remain in the mall’s southwest anchor space, with the former AMC movie six-plex staying on the southeast side under a new operator. The former J.C. Penney east anchor space would become a convention center.