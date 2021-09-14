Mall's new name — District 177 — evokes North Platte's status as regional hub

Call it a groundbreaking for the second act for North Platte’s 1972 mall.

The nearly 100 people at Tuesday morning’s formal shovel-turning could look anywhere and see plenty of ground already broken in the first three months of Rev Development LLC’s $75 million transformation project.

But the familiar scene of VIPs wearing hard hats and bearing shovels also served to unveil a page-turning new name — District 177 — for the shopping center known as simply “The Mall” for its first one-third of a century.

The name links the number of North Platte’s main Interstate 80 exit to the one-time regional hub’s new identity and purpose, speakers said on a stage just north of where the mall celebrated its grand opening on April 12, 1972.

Behind them, visitors could see the first poured footings for the four-story apartment-commercial building that will become the site’s new showcase as well as a new home for the remaining stores on the main mall’s north side.

“We wanted this destination to not just be for people in North Platte but to be for people that are passing through,” as in the mall’s first years, said Christine Weeks, CEO of Lincoln’s Eleanor Creative design firm.