Man arrested on suspicion of DUI after car goes in canal south of Maxwell

A 43-year-old Oregon man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of driving under the influence after Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies and the Lincoln County Dive Team retrieved his vehicle from a canal near Maxwell.

At 6:50 p.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to the incident in the 14000 block of South Cottonwood Canyon Road, south of Maxwell. The driver told deputies he had lost control of a mini-van while driving around a corner, the sheriff’s department said in a press release.

He was able to escape the vehicle before it slid into the Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District canal.

Deputies conducted a field sobriety test, the release said, and determined there was enough evidence to arrest the driver on suspicion of driving under the influence. A breathalizer test at the Lincoln County Detention Center indicated the driver's blood alcohol level was above the legal limit, the release said.