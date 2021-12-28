Man charged in connection to Christmas Eve liquor store robbery in North Platte

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

As she contacted him, she could see “what appeared to be grease all around the male’s eyes,” she said in the affidavit.

After Citta detained and handcuffed Franklin, another officer searched the backpack and found $91 in cash and Big Red Liquor skill game cash vouchers.

A red zipper pouch with two small crystal pieces and a spoon with burnt residue were found in the backpack later. Analysis confirmed methamphetamine and heroin were present, Citta said.

Officers searching the U-Haul found a gray cash box with plastic money trays and a Nebraska Lottery pen. The person renting the U-Haul gave permission for the search, Citta said.

Big Red Liquor’s owner and the employees who were robbed identified the cash box as theirs, she added.

The owner also provided a video recorded just before the robbery from a camera outside the store, she said. Police found clothing in the U-Haul matching what the robber wore.

The U-Haul search also yielded a small, loaded chrome Jennings .22-caliber pistol with white hand grips, Citta said.