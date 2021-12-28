Man charged in connection to Christmas Eve liquor store robbery in North Platte

A 31-year-old man with ties to Washington state will face a Jan. 6 preliminary hearing on five felony counts connected to a Christmas Eve liquor store robbery in North Platte.
Lincoln County Judge Joel Jay on Monday set the court date for Trevor L. Franklin, who remained in jail Tuesday in lieu of 10% of $250,000 bail.
Prosecutors charged Franklin Monday with robbery, use of a firearm to commit a felony, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of methamphetamine and possession of heroin.
The charges are linked to an armed robbery just before 8 p.m. Friday of Big Red Liquor at 1421 E. Fourth St., police Investigator Lisa Citta said in an arrest affidavit.
Two employees said a man with a plain hoodie coat pointed a silver handgun at them and took the store’s cash box. He had cut the store’s power before entering and blacked out his face with makeup, Citta said.
After an initial suspect proved to be the wrong person, Citta saw a man in black riding gear getting out of a U-Haul trailer. It was parked next to a game room a block east of the liquor store.
Citta said the man, later identified as Franklin, was wearing a large black backpack and put on a motorcycle helmet as he left the trailer.
As she contacted him, she could see “what appeared to be grease all around the male’s eyes,” she said in the affidavit.
After Citta detained and handcuffed Franklin, another officer searched the backpack and found $91 in cash and Big Red Liquor skill game cash vouchers.
A red zipper pouch with two small crystal pieces and a spoon with burnt residue were found in the backpack later. Analysis confirmed methamphetamine and heroin were present, Citta said.
Officers searching the U-Haul found a gray cash box with plastic money trays and a Nebraska Lottery pen. The person renting the U-Haul gave permission for the search, Citta said.
Big Red Liquor’s owner and the employees who were robbed identified the cash box as theirs, she added.
The owner also provided a video recorded just before the robbery from a camera outside the store, she said. Police found clothing in the U-Haul matching what the robber wore.
The U-Haul search also yielded a small, loaded chrome Jennings .22-caliber pistol with white hand grips, Citta said.
Before the gun was found, she added, Franklin escaped from an officer who had taken him out of a patrol vehicle to search him again.