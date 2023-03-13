A North Platte man was placed on three years’ specialized substance abuse probation Monday for breaking into a household while high on mushrooms.

Daniel Smith, 45, pleaded guilty in Lincoln County District Court to felony counts of burglary and possession of a dangerous weapon by a prohibited person during an incident on May 23, 2021.

While high on mushrooms, prosecutors said, Smith entered a household with the residents inside at the time and stole a pellet rifle.

“I just want to apologize, I am a screwup, and I didn’t have the best upbringing,” he told District Judge Cindy Volkmer.

Volkmer turned down prosecutors’ request for prison time and gave him the SSAS probation. But she warned Smith that he was out of chances and that he would face time behind bars if he violated probation this time.

In other district court cases (defendants are from North Platte unless otherwise noted):

Ross L. Rivera, 38, pleaded not guilty to felony counts in a pair of cases. He is charged in one case with felony third-degree domestic assault, second offense, on Sept. 10 and of felony third-degree domestic assault of a pregnant person, strangulation or suffocation and being a habitual criminal, all on July 25. Volkmer set further proceedings for June 5 for Rivera, who remains free on 10% of $12,500 bail.

Mathew A. Patch, 40, of Sutherland pleaded no contest to two of three separate felony counts of burglary of North Platte businesses under a plea agreement in a quartet of cases. Volkmer, who set sentencing for May 15, found him guilty of breaking into Dollar General Dec. 5 and The Laundry Zone Dec. 7 after prosecutors dismissed cases charging him with burglary of Dave’s Place on Dec. 6 and fleeing to avoid arrest, willful reckless, on Dec. 7. The judge reduced Patch’s bail from $15,000 to $10,000, with the right to post 10% for release.

Tyler J. Staats, 24, was placed on one year’s probation after pleading guilty to a reduced misdemeanor count of third-degree assault. District Judge Brian Piccolo accepted a plea agreement that reduced the charge from felony terroristic threats in an incident on June 7, 2022.

Wesley J. Stickelman, 52, received concurrent 180-day jail terms under a plea agreement in a pair of cases. He pleaded no contest in one case to misdemeanor attempted possession of Adderall and first-offense driving under the influence and in the other case to misdemeanor resisting arrest. Volkmer also fined him $1,000 and revoked his driver’s license for two years in the DUI case.

See Wednesday’s Telegraph for more of Monday’s district court action.