 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man injured in jet ski collision at Lake Mac
0 comments
topical top story

Man injured in jet ski collision at Lake Mac

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A 24-year old Omaha man was injured in a jet ski collision about 4 p.m. Monday at Lake McConaughy State Recreation Area in Keith County.

The man was taken to UC Health University of Colorado Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to a press release from Nebraska Game and Parks.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

He and a 27-year-old Omaha man were driving their jet skis in Martin Bay near beach area No. 2 when the 27-year-old collided with the man’s jet ski, striking his leg. The man fell off and was taken to shore.

Keystone Lemoyne Fire and Rescue emergency medical services provided medical treatment at the scene. Nebraska State Patrol and Keith County Sheriff’s Office also assisted.

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is investigating the incident. No citations had been issued as of Tuesday.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Michigan officials celebrate state reopening

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News