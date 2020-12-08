 Skip to main content
Man killed at Darr Feedlot South after being struck by hay bale
Man killed at Darr Feedlot South after being struck by hay bale

DARR — A man was killed at Darr Feedlot South after he was struck by a hay bale on Tuesday.

At 2:32 p.m., on Tuesday, Dec. 8, Cozad Fire and Rescue was dispatched to Darr Feedlot South on Road 424 due to the report of a male who was injured by a hale bale. The dispatcher stated the man did not have a pulse.

Members of the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office also arrived on scene and established the man’s death. Their preliminary investigation indicated the man had been injured by hay bales falling off the back of a semi-trailer.

Hay bales of the sort typically weigh around 1,500 pounds.

Investigator Edd Albrecht said they were still establishing the identity of the man and will be notifying the next of kin. Albrecht said the man was not an employee of Darr Feedlot South.

Deputy Bill Jacobson said the Dawson County Attorney was notified, as well as Berryman Funeral Home of Cozad.

The Dawson County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the death.

