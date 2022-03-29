 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man put into protective custody after 2-hour standoff in Lewellen

Local News

LEWELLEN — The sole occupant of a Lewellen residence who had threatened self-harm was taken into custody without incident Tuesday afternoon. The individual voluntarily walked outside after approximately two hours of negotiations.

The individual was placed into emergency protective custody after the incident, according to Cody Thomas, the spokesperson for the Nebraska State Patrol.

The Garden County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance around 2:45 p.m. Mountain time.

State troopers, including the NSP Crisis Negotiators, responded to the scene.

