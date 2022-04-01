 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Maniohuta Archery Club club hosting 3D archery shoot

  • 0

The Maniohuta Archery Club in North Platte is hosting a 3D archery shoot Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The archery range is at 204 Pheasant Run Road south of Lake Maloney Road. The event is for fun and practice, and archers can choose to participate for medals and keep score or shoot for fun.

Medal participants will shoot two rounds of one arrow each, while fun shooters will shoot two arrows at each target.

There will be 20 targets including mountain lions, turkey, bear and perhaps a leopard.

Cost for the shoot is $10 for club members, $15 non-members, member family $25, non-member family $35, Cubs 11 and under $5.

Call club President Bob Kekahbah at 308-539-0839 for more information.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Indigenous leaders optimistic about papal apology, reconciliation

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News