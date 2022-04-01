Maniohuta Archery Club club hosting 3D archery shoot

The Maniohuta Archery Club in North Platte is hosting a 3D archery shoot Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The archery range is at 204 Pheasant Run Road south of Lake Maloney Road. The event is for fun and practice, and archers can choose to participate for medals and keep score or shoot for fun.

Medal participants will shoot two rounds of one arrow each, while fun shooters will shoot two arrows at each target.

There will be 20 targets including mountain lions, turkey, bear and perhaps a leopard.

Cost for the shoot is $10 for club members, $15 non-members, member family $25, non-member family $35, Cubs 11 and under $5.

Call club President Bob Kekahbah at 308-539-0839 for more information.