Many North Platte-area services to be affected by holiday
Many North Platte-area services to be affected by holiday

Here are some facts you may not have known about the holiday that celebrates the U.S. labor force, which is currently made up of over 160 million people.

The Labor Day holiday next week will affect a number of area services. Among them:

» Because of the holiday, some residents can expect delays in refuse collection. Residents are asked to have their carts in place on the normal pickup day to avoid being missed. The transfer station will be closed Monday in observance of the holiday.

» North Platte Public Transit will be closed Monday for Labor Day. Service will resume the next day. To schedule a ride, call 308-532-1370.

» Mid-Plains Community College will be closed on the holiday. That includes all campuses in McCook, North Platte, Broken Bow, Imperial, Ogallala and Valentine. The college will reopen Tuesday.

