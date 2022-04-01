Martin Bay access at Lake Mac closed for road work

Access to Martin Bay at Lake McConaughy State Recreation Area is temporarily closed as of Thursday for an asphalt road improvement project.

Walleye spawn anglers should anticipate parking on the south end of the dam during the duration of the project, which is expected to be completed in late May before the Memorial Day holiday.

The Martin Bay intersection at Nebraska Highway 61 was closed Thursday morning so Martin Bay Recreation Road can get an asphalt overlay. The Martin Bay dump station, just west of the work project, will remain accessible from the north side of the lake via the Arthur Bay access road off Nebraska Highway 92. The low-water ramp on the north end of the dam at Martin Bay will be inaccessible.

Anglers should park at lots at the Spillway Bay boat ramp, Burma Road boat ramp, Burma Road archery range, Lake McConaughy Visitor Center and other smaller parking lots located along the highway, just south of the dam. Angler surveys still will be conducted along the dam in April and May.

The road closure will affect beach access points 1, 2 and 3, as well, where approximately 120 beach campsites are located. Lake McConaughy staff are working to prevent camping reservations at these beach locations until the project is completed.