Martin Bay entrance at Lake McConaughy closed to northbound traffic during construction

The road inside the Martin Bay entrance at Lake McConaughy State Recreation Area is closed temporarily to northbound traffic, to allow for the construction of an improved entrance, according to a press release.

Visitors may enter at the Martin Bay entrance and go southbound only, to reach the Low Water Boat Ramp and Beach Areas 1 and 2, until Dec. 1, at which time southbound access also will close. All other areas of Shoreline Road must detour through the Arthur Bay or Sandy Beach entrances.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Martin Bay entrance project is expected to be completed before Memorial Day 2022. The nearly $4.5 million project is funded by the Nebraska Recreation Road Fund and by Park User Fees and is being completed by Simon Contractors, Inc. of Nebraska.

The goal of the project is to improve visitor access at the park’s most popular entrance, by adding an additional gatehouse, significantly increasing stacking lanes, to reduce backing onto state highways and to tie the entrance into the ongoing Martin Bay Boat Ramp Improvement Project.

The improvements are part of the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s ongoing efforts, under the Park’s Master Plan, to improve the western Nebraska recreation areas, which has provided more than $6 million in improvements to date, with an additional $8 million currently underway at Martin Bay and Cedar View, collectively.