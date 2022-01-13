 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday will delay trash collection
0 Comments

Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday will delay trash collection

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Due to Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, some residents can expect delays in refuse collection.

Residents are asked to have trash carts in place for collection on their normal collection day to avoid being missed.

The transfer station will be closed Monday in observance of the holiday, M. Layne Groseth, director of the Public Service Department, said in a press release.

Also on Monday, North Platte Transit will be closed for the holiday.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Russia-led troops pull out of Kazakhstan

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News