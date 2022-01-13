Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday will delay trash collection

Due to Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, some residents can expect delays in refuse collection.
Residents are asked to have trash carts in place for collection on their normal collection day to avoid being missed.
The transfer station will be closed Monday in observance of the holiday, M. Layne Groseth, director of the Public Service Department, said in a press release.
Also on Monday, North Platte Transit will be closed for the holiday.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.