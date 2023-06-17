During the rodeo, the 2023 Trail Boss Award was awarded to Marty and Cindy Petersen.

The couple has been involved with the Buffalo Bill Rodeo since the 1990s.

Marty was president of the Nebraskaland Days board from 1994-1995, then became a rodeo committee member. Cindy has been chair of the Miss Rodeo Nebraska pageant for the last 20 years and served as a national director for the Miss Rodeo America pageant from 2013-17.

Marty is retiring after this year's Buffalo Bill Rodeo. The couple lived in North Platte before moving to Cotesfield.