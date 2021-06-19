Marvin and Janet Mueller of Sutherland receive Trail Boss Award

Janet’s family has participated in rodeo for three generations in the state of Wyoming and has been a part of the Sutherland Rodeo Committee for the past 15 years. She has served on the Miss Rodeo Nebraska Committee, helped judge 4-H shows for many years, organized team-roping events and has served as the Nebraska High School Rodeo Association director.

Marvin has been a NSRA and MSRA member since 1986 when he was the MSRA rookie of the year. He was the MSRA member of the year in 2015 and has served on the Sutherland Rodeo Committee for the last 31 years. He owns Mueller Order Buying with sales across Nebraska and the region, while Janet is a compliance officer at Western Nebraska Bank.