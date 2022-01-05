Mary Ann Blackledge, former Telegraph editor who helped shape area's coverage, dies at 88

The Telegraph long has prized its role as west central Nebraska’s daily newspaper. Mary Ann (Morton Koch) Blackledge ensured that wasn’t just a phrase.
Blackledge, long known as “MAK” to her newspaper colleagues, died at age 88 the morning of New Year’s Day at North Platte’s Centennial Village.
After a 1 p.m. Thursday funeral at First Presbyterian Church, she will be buried at the North Platte Cemetery next to Keith Blackledge, her second husband and The Telegraph’s editor from 1967 to 1992.
Mary Ann Blackledge was named to the Nebraska Press Women Hall of Fame in 2016, two decades after wrapping up 16 years as regional editor and 28 years at The Telegraph.
But her journalism experience was confined to Gandy High School’s newspaper and yearbook when she joined the composing room part-time in 1968 in this newspaper’s old home on East Fifth Street.
Then known as Mary Ann Koch, she moved into the paper’s accounting department, reflecting her Denver business-school training and some of her earlier jobs.
Then she overheard a colleague making fun of Gandy, former Telegraph reporter Tammy Bain wrote in an April 2016 story on Blackledge’s initiation into the Nebraska Press Women Hall of Fame.
That primed Koch to accept when Keith Blackledge asked her to write a story featuring Gandy for The Telegraph’s former Family Weekend magazine.
“Readers liked the story, as did (Keith) Blackledge,” retired University of Nebraska at Kearney journalism professor Carol Lomicky wrote in her 2021 book “North Platte’s Keith Blackledge: Lessons from a Community Journalist.”
That changed Koch’s professional course for good. “It didn’t take me long to realize that everyone has a story,” she told Bain in 2016.
Koch wrote freelance stories for The Telegraph until landing a full-time newsroom job in 1970. She would win many state and national Press Women writing awards over the next quarter-century.
She became family page editor in 1971 and regional editor in 1980, writing her own column, “Dear People,” along the way.
Koch recruited, edited and encouraged part-time writers throughout the Telegraph’s traditional 22-county coverage area to tell their communities’ news and feature stories.
“In the years before computers and the internet, getting that material took some real creativity, from meeting buses to meeting correspondents halfway between their homes and North Platte,” said Jill Claflin, The Telegraph’s managing editor from 1985 to 1990 and executive editor from 1993 to 1996.
“Whatever it entailed, Mary Ann was going to make certain their news got into The Telegraph,” she added.
Koch’s “stringer” roster of more than a dozen people included the late Cherry County correspondent Marianne Beel — also an NPW Hall of Famer — and Barb (Bierman) Batie, who covered Dawson, Frontier and Custer counties from 1985 to 2003 as a prolific Telegraph “area writer.”
Batie, a University of Nebraska-Lincoln journalism graduate, met Koch through Nebraska Press Women meetings while she wrote full-time for the Norfolk Daily News.
After she decided to marry Don Batie and move back to her native Dawson County, “MAK saw me at (the) Press Women convention that spring and knew I was moving back home and said, ‘What are you going to do when you get back to Lexington?’”
Batie promised to contact Koch after the honeymoon. A mid-June 1985 hailstorm on the Batie farm soon after their return — in the middle of that decade’s farm economic crisis — clinched the deal.
“I had to do something to bring (in) enough money for groceries and so forth,” she said. “The next day, I called MAK at The Telegraph and said, ‘Whatever you want me to do, I’ll do.’”
The paper paid Batie for her stories and photos, covered her telephone bill and bought a telephone modem for Batie’s use.
Merlon “Skip” Koch, who had married Mary Ann in 1954, helped get it working with Don Batie’s Apple III desktop computer. “We thought it was fantastic when I could send a story — get this — in 10 minutes over the phone,” Barb Batie said.
She said Mary Ann, who married Keith Blackledge in 1994 after his retirement, made her mark among Nebraska’s female journalists for the totality of her experiences.
“She knew the craft, and that’s because she herself had learned it,” Batie said. “That’s why she was so good with the correspondents who may have needed a little encouragement.
“She encouraged people who were solid writers and people who loved their communities.”
Born near Gandy on Oct. 2, 1933, Mary Ann Blackledge graduated from Gandy High School in 1951. She worked for Kunkel Auto Supply, the Lincoln County Extension Agency and Hershey Public Schools before her Telegraph career.
Survivors include sons Rusty Koch of Seymour, Missouri, and Bob Koch of Hershey; stepsons Gene Blackledge of Minneapolis, Mark Blackledge of St. Joseph, Missouri, and Victor Blackledge of Cologne, Minnesota; four grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Visitation will be at First Presbyterian Church befire Thursday’s funeral. Memorial are suggested to the Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation.