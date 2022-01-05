Mary Ann Blackledge, former Telegraph editor who helped shape area's coverage, dies at 88

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Whatever it entailed, Mary Ann was going to make certain their news got into The Telegraph,” she added.

Koch’s “stringer” roster of more than a dozen people included the late Cherry County correspondent Marianne Beel — also an NPW Hall of Famer — and Barb (Bierman) Batie, who covered Dawson, Frontier and Custer counties from 1985 to 2003 as a prolific Telegraph “area writer.”

Batie, a University of Nebraska-Lincoln journalism graduate, met Koch through Nebraska Press Women meetings while she wrote full-time for the Norfolk Daily News.

After she decided to marry Don Batie and move back to her native Dawson County, “MAK saw me at (the) Press Women convention that spring and knew I was moving back home and said, ‘What are you going to do when you get back to Lexington?’”

Batie promised to contact Koch after the honeymoon. A mid-June 1985 hailstorm on the Batie farm soon after their return — in the middle of that decade’s farm economic crisis — clinched the deal.

“I had to do something to bring (in) enough money for groceries and so forth,” she said. “The next day, I called MAK at The Telegraph and said, ‘Whatever you want me to do, I’ll do.’”