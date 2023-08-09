Amanda Schmidt was excited to begin teaching agriculture and FFA at Maxwell last August. However, she was not sure many students would sign up, even in this rural Nebraska community.

“I was shocked when I came in ... when we had our first meeting. I will never forget it. I was praying for 10 kids. All of a sudden my classroom was full,” she said in a Nebraska FFA press release.

A total of 47 students enrolled in high school agriculture classes and 23 signed up for FFA. That is remarkable in the first year of those programs; the school has almost 300 students total, K-12. Some students come from in and around Maxwell and others opt-in from North Platte, Gothenburg and other communities. The village of Maxwell has a population of about 260.

This was Schmidt’s first teaching assignment. She graduated from University of Nebraska-Lincoln in December 2021. She and school administrators were excited about the possibilities; Schmidt got to work applying for grants and a new FFA chapter in June, a couple of months before her first class.

She brought an excitement that continued on through the school year and was reflected in the students.

All members of the new chapter earned their Greenhand FFA degree. The award requires them to learn the FFA history, mission, creed and emblem and make plans for supervised agriculture experiences.

An SAE involves extensive, documented, hands-on work and study related to agricultural career development and exploration.

Nebraska Farm Bureau recognized Maxwell FFA, under the leadership of their student officers, for completing the Ag in the Classroom Connecting Chapter Program in their first year.

To qualify, they completed FFA chapter training, donated and read a book to elementary students and conducted an agricultural literacy program at their school. FFA officers at Maxwell were Trey Powell, Cole Huffman, Austin Miller and Levi Huffman.

The school received two $10,000 matching fund grants to help them start their new agriculture and FFA programs. One was from the Nebraska FFA Foundation and the other from Farm Credit Services of America.

They used the money to purchase a bovine breeding simulator, two hydroponics growing towers and other resources to develop the animal and plant science programs.

In addition, the Nebraska FFA Foundation provided 10 free FFA jackets to students at the school, through the Blue Jacket, Bright Future Scholarship program. The foundation also provided ongoing guidance to help students gain the most from their FFA experience.

Maxwell FFA also received a $5,000 grant from Monsanto’s Bayer Fund through efforts of a local family. That money went toward FFA contest registrations, materials and other costs. Additionally, state Sen. Mike Jacobson donated 30 Nebraska FFA jackets for the chapter.

The chapter is doing a good job filling the distinguished role and upholding the high reputation of Blue Jackets, a nickname for FFA members.

Nine of their members qualified for and attended the Nebraska State FFA convention only six months after the chapter was formed. They fielded two, four-person teams to compete in Career Development Event contests at the convention.

The convention was March 29-30 in Lincoln.

Their Farm and Agribusiness Management team earned a purple team ribbon, placing ninth out of 98 teams from across the state. Maxwell FFA also participated in the Environmental and Natural Resources team competition. In all, the school brought home two blue and three red individual ribbons.

In addition, sophomore Hannah Pagel earned a silver placing in the junior public speaking Leadership Development Event.

Junior Levi Huffman represented the school in a combined choir at the convention. Huffman also played guitar while he and his brother, Cole, a sophomore, performed a vocal duet in front of the approximately 7,000 FFA members at the convention.

Schmidt knows well the value of agricultural education. She graduated from Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis in 2019, earning an Associate of Applied Science degree with emphasis in agriculture education, along with an agricultural welding certification.

She transferred to UNL, graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree in agriculture education. She is currently working on a master’s degree through UNL.

For Maxwell students, there is more to come. Toward the end of the last school year, school administrators announced that the school will start a work-based learning program beginning in the coming school year.

Students will be able to work on their SAEs in the afternoon, after taking core academic classes in the morning. The program will be available to juniors and seniors.

“They will have contracted hours to work with local companies, farms, or ranches, to really see where their career interests lie, even if they don't come from an agricultural background,” Schmidt said.

Maxwell is also adding a high school food science class, along with an agriculture-related course for seventh and eighth grade students.

Maxwell FFA will have a float in the community’s Heritage Days parade on Aug. 12. Five days later students will return to school, with a lot to look forward to in the year ahead.