Maxwell Heritage Days to kick off Saturday

Maxwell Heritage Days “Back to the Fun in ’21” activities are open to all Saturday.

The day begins at 8 a.m. with a breakfast served at the village hall and sponsored by the Maxwell Public Schools Student Council. The annual parade follows at 10:30 a.m. and it will work its way through the town two times.

Lunch will follow the parade at First Baptist Church.

Village-wide garage sales go from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. with maps available at the village hall.

Brittenham Park will be the scene for numerous activities including a bounce house, obstacle course, water slide, root beer floats and a bake sale sponsored by the Maxwell Spirit Squad.

Gina Sommer is coordinating the sand volleyball tournament. Teams may call her at 308-530-0776 to enter.

At 2 p.m., the Maxwell Fire Department is hosting a cornhole tournament with walk-up registration.

The day will end with a barbecue at 5:30 p.m. sponsored by the Maxwell Community Foundation.