Maxwell High School students set up food pantry, clothing closet to help classmates

MAXWELL — The idea started as a Family, Career and Community Leaders of America project for senior Natilee Mintle at Maxwell Baptist Church three years ago.
The Maxwell High School food pantry and clothing closet has now moved to the school, and with the combined efforts of FCCLA, student council and National Honor Society, students are getting the things they need.
“The FCCLA decided to do a project like that again this year,” Mintle said. “They said, let’s make a food pantry in the school for the kids to have meals at home on the weekends, since school is where the main meals usually come from.”
Mintle said food was donated, but the pantry needed some organization, so she got everything in order in the cupboards and shelves.
“On Thanksgiving, we gave people Thanksgiving meals and I believe there were 10 bags,” Mintle said. “We put canned goods in there, fresh fruits and vegetables. So it was pretty good.”
Shea Frisbie is a junior at the school and is involved in the project.
“I feel like it’s important because it brings the Maxwell school community together,” Frisbie said. “It shows that we care for one another as a Wildcat and we’ll be here to support them through anything.”
Junior Jamie Tobey went to North Platte asking for donations to the pantry and clothes closet.
“We received a lot of toothbrushes and dental hygiene care stuff,” Tobey said. “We got some shampoos and conditioners and we had a lot of money donated.”
With the money, Tobey said, the students purchased snacks, canned goods and other staples.
“We really have a variety, so there’s something that someone might need and they’re not missing out on the opportunity to have that stuff,” Tobey said.
Since adding clothing to the project, there have been a lot of donations.
“We have coats, jackets and pretty much all the clothing that you can imagine kids needing,” Tobey said. “We definitely have something for everyone.”
Last year with the backpack program, junior Jett Simpson said, they were sending home 18-20 bags each week.
“That was mainly food,” Simpson said. “Last year we really saw the need for clothing, but didn’t have the resources we needed to do the clothing closet.
“With the world being the way it is and jobs and everything, it’s just become more of a need for people.”
Simpson said more food and clothing is still needed.
“Mainly we need clothing for boys,” student council sponsor Crystal Ryker said. “We have a lot of girls’ clothing, but we’re still looking for donations of anywhere from size 5 up to adult for boys.”
She said that includes coats, jeans, athletic shorts, shirts, brand new socks and shoes.
“We especially need tennis shoes,” Ryker said. “Some of our students who are athletes don’t always have the right athletic gear on their feet. It’s hard to play football if you don’t have football cleats.”
Frisbie feels good about having a part in the project.
“It makes me feel proud as a Wildcat that we’re able to come together and help one another,” Frisbie said. “I feel like this is very important and the families in need are very grateful.”
The students said the Maxwell school community is already close, but the project has solidified those relationships.
“I think it definitely brought student council a little closer together,” Tobey said. “I’m happy that we got it started and that it will continue for years and that we’ll always have that here for the students that come to Maxwell.”
People wishing to donate clothing, food or money can call Maxwell Public Schools at 308-582-4585 or go to the website at maxwellpublicschools.org for contact information or to send an email.