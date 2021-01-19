Maxwell High School students set up food pantry, clothing closet to help classmates

“We received a lot of toothbrushes and dental hygiene care stuff,” Tobey said. “We got some shampoos and conditioners and we had a lot of money donated.”

With the money, Tobey said, the students purchased snacks, canned goods and other staples.

“We really have a variety, so there’s something that someone might need and they’re not missing out on the opportunity to have that stuff,” Tobey said.

Since adding clothing to the project, there have been a lot of donations.

“We have coats, jackets and pretty much all the clothing that you can imagine kids needing,” Tobey said. “We definitely have something for everyone.”

Last year with the backpack program, junior Jett Simpson said, they were sending home 18-20 bags each week.

“That was mainly food,” Simpson said. “Last year we really saw the need for clothing, but didn’t have the resources we needed to do the clothing closet.

“With the world being the way it is and jobs and everything, it’s just become more of a need for people.”

Simpson said more food and clothing is still needed.